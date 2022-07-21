Atlantic City tops list of America's best boardwalks, Long Beach comes in second

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- The list of America's best boardwalks is out, and the world's most famous takes the top spot.

That is, of course, Atlantic City on the Jersey Shore.

Travel website Fodor's cites all the casinos and entertainment along the 5.5-mile long boardwalk.

Coming in second is Long Beach on Long Island.

Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach Boardwalk tie for third, the Floating Boardwalk in Idaho comes in fourth, and in fifth, the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade.

Fodor's says Long Beach made the list after the boardwalk made a bigger and better comeback following the devastation of Superstorm Sandy.