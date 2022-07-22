ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The First Trailer For "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" Is Here, And — Honestly? — I'm Already Obsessed

By Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggkHv_0goKOuL300

Hey howdy hey, readers — we're reporting to you live from San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where we just received our first look at the highly anticipated adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ! And it looks so good!!! Almost as good as Chris Pine's hair looked during the panel!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPguB_0goKOuL300
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

No, seriously though. Take a moment. Look at it. It's like a shampoo commercial:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XojeV_0goKOuL300
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Okay, okay, I'll stop talking about this man's hair now, I promise — check out the epic trailer for yourself here:

See?! I told you! This looks so fun! And, just like every good real game of D&D, the film follows a lovable band of misfits forced together for a common cause.

Paramount Pictures

While we don't know a ton about the plot of the film yet, thanks to the synopsis we do know that our adventurers will be executing "an epic heist" in order to "retrieve a lost relic."

Paramount Pictures

Also, like...this cast is stacked?! We're talkin' Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, AND Hugh Grant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRUCd_0goKOuL300
Paramount Pictures

And the cinematography and set design both look absolutely incredible — some of these shots could've been plucked right out of one of the books, and this shot transition blew my lil' brain apart:

Paramount Pictures

Plus, the creatures look so accurate and good?! And it's worth mentioning that the directors/writers, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, did make a point to mention during the panel that there was a fair amount of practical effects used, alongside the visual effects, which really adds to the realness. GELATINOUS CUBE!

Paramount Pictures

OWLBEARS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCcpj_0goKOuL300
Paramount Pictures

Let me just say: As someone who both recently started playing D&D weekly again this year, and who truly loves goofy adventure films — this movie very much looks like, as the kids would say, my shit.

Paramount Pictures

The adventure and humor mix is giving me major The Mummy vibes, and — if you know anything about me — I mean that as the highest possible compliment.

So, uh, yeah...there ya have it! What did you think of the trailer? Also, do you play D&D? Which class do you play? Share in the comments below, and be sure to check out Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves when it hits theaters March 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHd2m_0goKOuL300
Paramount Pictures

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Lillis
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Daisy Head
Person
Hugh Grant
Outsider.com

Jason Momoa Involved in Major Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was involved in a car collision with a motorcycle on Sunday. However, no one is seriously injured, TMZ reports. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that the actor was driving on Old Topanga Canyon Road around the Calabasas area earlier today. At one point during the ride, a biker driving in the opposite direction made contact with Momoa’s vehicle as they rounded a curve.
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeons Dragons#Design#Thieves#Video Game#D D#Paramount Pictures Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed

The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy