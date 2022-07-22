The First Trailer For "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" Is Here, And — Honestly? — I'm Already Obsessed
Hey howdy hey, readers — we're reporting to you live from San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where we just received our first look at the highly anticipated adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ! And it looks so good!!! Almost as good as Chris Pine's hair looked during the panel!
No, seriously though. Take a moment. Look at it. It's like a shampoo commercial:
Okay, okay, I'll stop talking about this man's hair now, I promise — check out the epic trailer for yourself here:
See?! I told you! This looks so fun! And, just like every good real game of D&D, the film follows a lovable band of misfits forced together for a common cause.Paramount Pictures
While we don't know a ton about the plot of the film yet, thanks to the synopsis we do know that our adventurers will be executing "an epic heist" in order to "retrieve a lost relic."Paramount Pictures
Also, like...this cast is stacked?! We're talkin' Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, AND Hugh Grant.
And the cinematography and set design both look absolutely incredible — some of these shots could've been plucked right out of one of the books, and this shot transition blew my lil' brain apart:Paramount Pictures
Plus, the creatures look so accurate and good?! And it's worth mentioning that the directors/writers, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, did make a point to mention during the panel that there was a fair amount of practical effects used, alongside the visual effects, which really adds to the realness. GELATINOUS CUBE!Paramount Pictures
OWLBEARS!
Let me just say: As someone who both recently started playing D&D weekly again this year, and who truly loves goofy adventure films — this movie very much looks like, as the kids would say, my shit.Paramount Pictures
The adventure and humor mix is giving me major The Mummy vibes, and — if you know anything about me — I mean that as the highest possible compliment.
