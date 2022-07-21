ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Windy, dry conditions raise fire danger in LA County mountains

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGyug_0goKNLvB00

A red flag warning will be in effect Friday afternoon through Saturday morning bringing dry and windy weather to Los Angeles County.

"A warm and very dry air mass will lower into southern California on Friday, which combined with locally gusty northwest winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions over the northern Los Angeles County Mountains, mainly from the Interstate 5 Corridor to Lake Hughes," according to the National Weather Service.

"If any new fire ignitions occur, this environment will create extreme and dangerous fire behavior."

The area can expect northwest winds from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Conditions will remain dry and humidity levels are expected to fall between 6% and 12% during the day.

Temperatures were above average on Thursday but were expected to cool down by the weekend, according to the NWS.

Comments / 0

Related
Laist.com

Heat, Low Humidity And Gusty Winds Have Us At High Fire Risk Already

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. If you’re thinking of hosting a...
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Clarita Radio

Red Flag Warning In Effect For I-5 Corridor North Of Santa Clarita

A red flag warning is in effect for the Interstate 5 (I-5)corridor just north of Santa Clarita due to warm and dry conditions. The Red Flag Warning is scheduled to be in place from 1 p.m. Friday through Saturday at 6 a.m., according to officials with the Angeles National Forest Service, (ANF))
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lake Hughes, CA
CBS LA

Westbound 210 Freeway still closed through Irwindale for Caltrans work

Work continues Monday on a stretch of the 210 Freeway through Irwindale.Monday morning commuters will need to find a detour around the closure for at least one more day while Caltrans wraps up work on the San Gabriel River Bridge hinge. The work required the full closure of the westbound 210 Freeway from Irwindale Avenue to the 605 Freeway for a full five days.Three lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway on that stretch were reduced to three lanes, so traffic can pass through in both directions.Caltrans construction workers have been working around the clock since last Wednesday night to demolish...
IRWINDALE, CA
CBS LA

Woman rescued after falling in Los Liones trail in Topanga

After falling and suffering facial trauma, a woman who was hiking in the Topanga State Park was airlifted to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department air operations. The woman, who has not been identified, was hiking on the Los Liones Trail when she fell and suffered a facial injury. LAFD ground and air operations managed to safely rescue the hiker from a remote part of the trail. A flight paramedic medically assessed and stabilized the woman before she was airlifted into the LAFD helicopter to be transported to a hospital. An hour before LAFD crews rescued the woman, a senior male hiker was rescued in the Topanga State Park after he dislocated his shoulder, according to an LAFD press release. The condition of the man and woman is unclear at this moment but it doesn't appear that either suffered life threatening injuries.
TOPANGA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

River Bottom Brush Fire Grows Overnight to More Than 40 Acres in Riverside County

Firefighters are increasing containment of a brush fire that started late Thursday in Riverside County during a week of warm and dry conditions in Southern California. The Peralta Fire in a river bottom just west of Riverside near Jurupa Regional Park was 30-percent contained early Friday after burning an estimated 43 acres. The fire posed no immediate threat to homes near Riverview and Kern drives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Average Gas Price Falls for 40th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 40th consecutive day since rising to a record. The average price dropped 1.8 cents to $5.788, its lowest amount since April 28. The average price is 18.2 cents less than one week...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a hiker rescue in Palm Desert Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire responded to the Cross Loop Trail around 3:00 p.m. and the sheriff's department deployed a helicopter to help crews on the ground hoist the hiker to safety. Officials said the hiker was moderately injured and taken to the The post Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battle Peralta Fire in Jurupa Valley

Firefighters worked through the night to stop a fire in Jurupa Valley in its tracks. The Peralta Fire started out as a 2-acre vegetation fire at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday between Riverside county and city lines in the Santa Ana River bottom. About 46 acres in heavy fuels have burned,...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
paininthepass.info

Car Fire Extinguished In The Cajon Pass Saturday Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighter extinguished a car fire on northbound Interstate 15 Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a vehicle on fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the center divider just before Kenwood Avenue. The car fire was reported about 9:41am Saturday July 23, 2022, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy