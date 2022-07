Pop superstar Adele on Monday unveiled the rescheduled dates for her residency in Las Vegas, months after abuptly and indefinitely postponing the shows one day before they were set to begin. "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the singer wrote on her social media accounts and her website. "I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 MINUTES AGO