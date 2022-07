ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A television personality is being charged for allegedly illegally killing a bear in Kenai Fjords National Park. Harvey Neil Anthony, also known as Blaine Anthony, allegedly shot a black bear in the national park where hunting is illegal, and then aired the footage of the killing on his show, The Bear Whisperer. According to charging documents, Anthony is facing federal charges for illegally killing the bear then filling false paperwork about where the animal had been bagged. Hunting of any kind is prohibited within the national park.

ALASKA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO