Neenah, WI

WATCH: Police Ask for Help Identifying Gunmen from Neenah Gentlemen’s Club

By Casey Nelson
94.3 Jack FM
 3 days ago

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects from a disturbance earlier this month at the Peppermint Hippo, a topless gentlemen’s club in Neenah. Multiple people entered...

Argument in Neenah gentleman’s club leads to weapons being displayed, deputies seek information

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving weapons that occurred at a gentleman’s club in Neenah on July 10. According to a release, deputies responded to the Peppermint Hippo around 4:30 a.m. on July 10 after receiving a call that reported ‘several individuals entering the business with semi-automatic handguns.’
Neenah PD search for owner of lost lizard

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – This little guy is taking a break from selling insurance and instead just trying to find their way home. According to the Neenah Police Department, its Friday night shift crew found a lost lizard roaming the city. Officers placed this wanderer in a cardboard box...
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident. Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 23, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 23, 2022.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Girl Seeks Help Finding Missing Stuffed Animal

GREEN BAY, WI (OnFocus) – Elissa Hall and her family enjoyed a pre-weekend getaway at Tundra Lodge in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After leaving the hotel on Friday, July 22, daughter Chloe realized she was missing a very special stuffed animal – a German Shepherd named “Gala” made in honor of her grandma.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged With Fourth OWI Offense

Bail is set at $5000 recognizance for a 58-year-old Manitowoc man arrested Wednesday night on his 4th OWI Offense. An Officer from The Manitowoc Police Department was patrolling the city’s southside when he noticed a vehicle heading south on South 10th Street with no headlights on. The operator, identified...
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
SLINGER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Power Pole Accident Closes Portion of Shawano Avenue in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - People in Green Bay are being advised by the Green Bay Police Department to avoid Shawano Avenue from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due a power pole incident. The road is expected to be closed for approximately six hours. Residents should use Mason Street and Dousman...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plane lands in Beaver Dam industrial park after engine fails

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A small plane made an emergency landing in the Beaver Dam industrial park Friday, July 22. No one was injured. According to police, the plane went down around 4:45 p.m. that afternoon near Commercial Drive just east of Beaver Dam Lake. The pilot, one of three...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WSAW

Lightning strikes home in Stevens Point causing a fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A family is safe after they said lightning struck their house causing a fire. The homeowners said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The homeowners said they heard a loud noise and saw a flash of orange light before neighbors alerted them that their house was on fire.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Co-owner of Neenah business dispels myths on what caused building collapse

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
NEENAH, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Sheboygan, WI July 31, 2022: My Body, My Choice Tattoo Flash Event

My Body My Choice Flash Event- July 31, 10 am to 7 pm. @chicoryroottattoostudio is participating in the @mbmcflashevent and we’re supporting them in taking part of the national effort to raise awareness and create opportunities to provide abortion funding where it’s needed most. Flash tattoos + music...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

