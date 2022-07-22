History of abuse in Sunbury home unravels after child is caught stealing Pop Tart

Sunbury, Pa. — Police said a juvenile opened up to school officials about abuse at home after she was caught stealing a Pop Tart.

Authorities said the student, who had been adopted in 2012 with her biological brother, confessed to taking the breakfast snack during an April 12 interview due to not being fed at home. The interview, along with previous allegations made by a caseworker, led Northumberland Borough Police Officers to pursue charges against Christopher George Marks, 48, and Jennifer Gail Marks, 51.

The Northumberland couple is accused of a slew of charges and crimes that include child endangerment and aggravated assault. Jennifer Marks disputed the allegations during an interview with the Northumberland police.

Officers initially learned of the abuse on March 25 when a caseworker with Northumberland Children and Youth reported it. During that report, officers were told by the employee that Jennifer Marks had abused her adoptive daughter.

“I just cracked,” the accuser told police. “I had to say something. I told her about everything. I don’t want to go back. My mom treated me like crap.”

Officer Edward Cope said Jennifer and Christopher Marks came to the station and argued about the claims.

“How could I abuse her with this?” Jennifer Marks allegedly said while holding her shirt up for officers.

Cope said Jennifer Marks revealed a large vertical scar on her body that appeared to be well healed. During a later interview with Northumberland County Children and Youth, Cope discovered Jennifer Marks made the same argument to employees there about the abuse. During that argument, Jennifer Marks allegedly exposed her breast and vagina to staff as she displayed her scar.

During a later forensic interview with Northumberland Police, Marks’ adoptive daughter told authorities she was forced to lie about abuse allegations. Marks allegedly told the juvenile to say her biological brother in the home, who was also adopted, sexually assaulted her.

“[Accuser] said her brother never sexually assaulted her and she was encouraged and forced by Jennifer Marks to make up the allegation,” wrote Cope.

The accuser told police of another incident when Jennifer Marks allegedly hit her with a baseball bat. According to Cope’s report, the accuser suffered bruises and bumps on her body from being struck.

“She [Jennifer Marks] will take a baseball bat to my head and back. And my brother too. She did that,” the accuser allegedly told police during an interview.

The girl told police at one point Christopher and Jennifer dragged her down a hallway by her hair. During a shower later in the evening a large chunk of hair fell out of her head, according to the affidavit.

The accuser reported the abuse to a school counselor after she left the Marks’ home on March 25.

“Well, ever since I was being treated by my mom like I was an animal,” the accuser stated to police. “I got sick of being treated like that. I had to steal food to get myself fed.”

Jennifer Marks allegedly told the child she had a sugar addiction and would hide food from her. According to a caseworker who was interviewed by police, Jennifer Marks would keep a key around her neck and lock food up with it.

The accuser said at night she would sneak down to the kitchen to search for food. She described knowing exactly where to step along the hallway in order to avoid making a sound on the floor.

Jennifer Marks allegedly placed video recorders around the home to monitor the accuser’s movements.

In another instance described by the accuser, Jennifer Marks allegedly used a pen to stab her several times in the arm. And another time, Marks allegedly beat the child with a cane because she failed to get a paper at school signed, police said.

During an interview with Jennifer Marks, Cope asked her if she ever used a cane to beat the child. Marks denied the allegations and kept the cane inside her vehicle at all times. Cope relayed to Jennifer Marks that the child said she was hit with the cane.

An interview was conducted with the accuser’s brother on May 17 and he said both Jennifer and Christopher Marks had abused him, according to Cope’s report. One account, which was later reported to police, he described Jennifer Marks getting mad and biting him several times.

A report was made to the Northumberland Borough Police, who filed simple assault and harassment charges against the 13-year-old juvenile after Marks phoned ahead to police. During her discussion with officers, Marks allegedly told them the juvenile male had knives and wanted to kill her.

Jennifer Marks also filed a PFA against the child saying he was violent and had explosive rages.

“She made up some story that I attacked her. I didn’t know you weren’t allowed to fight back,” the child told authorities during an interview.

The male juvenile was eventually moved out of the home and placed into a treatment center for what Jennifer Marks described as a split personality.

“The way Jennifer [Marks] described it; doesn’t exist,” a caseworker told police after the child was evaluated.

The child said after he got into trouble over the biting incident and had the PFA filed against him, he stopped talking out of fear he would get in trouble again.

In an Oct. of 2020 incident to which Cope himself responded, Jennifer Marks told police the child was dangerous. Marks also stressed that the child had access to knives and was going to kill them.

“Once on scene, your affiant observed Christopher Marks standing near [accuser], who was cowered in the corner near an overhead garage door at the front of the house,” Cope wrote. “Your affiant felt Jennifer Marks was extremely cold in the way she was treating [accuser] and this had a profound lasting effect on your affiant.”

Cope was eventually able to get the young child to comply and get into an ambulance. Once at the hospital, staff identified a red mark on the child’s face.

Jennifer Marks allegedly told investigators at the time the accuser smacked himself to make it look like abuse. Despite her story, staff believed the child did not strike himself.

The juvenile accuser described several other incidents that included being slapped in the face, struck with a 2x4 in the head, beaten with a baseball bat, and locked out of the house. The accuser said Christopher Marks struck him in the head with a 2x4 in the basement near a toy train set.

“Just very abusive and mean,” the juvenile responded to questions about Jennifer and Christopher Marks. “They weren’t the best people. They lie a lot. They were really good at lying. Getting people to favor them.”

Both Christopher and Jennifer Marks were interviewed by police on June 30 at the Northumberland Borough Police Station.

During that interview, Jennifer Marks told police there were no guns, knives, or bats inside her home despite reporting to police her adoptive son at one point was “obsessed” with knives. Cope confronted Jennifer Marks about saying the child had multiple personalities despite no diagnosis.

“You cannot, you can’t diagnose any of those personalities until they are 18 years old,” Marks allegedly told police.

Cope told Marks that much of the information or facts in the PFA against the juvenile were character assassinations.

Cope said Jennifer Marks attempted to manipulate the situation by saying officers told her the case was closed. Cope refreshed Marks’ memory of the day in question, saying after she was told a criminal case was being placed against her, she lifted her shirt to show a scar from surgery, according to the affidavit.

Christopher Marks was charged with several felonies that included first-degree aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and failure to report abuse. He was also charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors before being released on $20,000 unsured bail.

Jennifer Marks was charged with the same offenses, but also second-degree misdemeanor false report—falsely incriminate another. She was also released on $20,000 unsecured bail after a July 20 arraignment with Judge Michael Toomey.

Both Jennifer and Christopher Marks are scheduled to appear before Judge Toomey on Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

