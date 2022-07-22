ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

History of abuse in Sunbury home unravels after child is caught stealing Pop Tart

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zf6ZP_0goKKOfz00

Sunbury, Pa. — Police said a juvenile opened up to school officials about abuse at home after she was caught stealing a Pop Tart.

Authorities said the student, who had been adopted in 2012 with her biological brother, confessed to taking the breakfast snack during an April 12 interview due to not being fed at home. The interview, along with previous allegations made by a caseworker, led Northumberland Borough Police Officers to pursue charges against Christopher George Marks, 48, and Jennifer Gail Marks, 51.

The Northumberland couple is accused of a slew of charges and crimes that include child endangerment and aggravated assault. Jennifer Marks disputed the allegations during an interview with the Northumberland police.

Officers initially learned of the abuse on March 25 when a caseworker with Northumberland Children and Youth reported it. During that report, officers were told by the employee that Jennifer Marks had abused her adoptive daughter.

“I just cracked,” the accuser told police. “I had to say something. I told her about everything. I don’t want to go back. My mom treated me like crap.”

Officer Edward Cope said Jennifer and Christopher Marks came to the station and argued about the claims.

“How could I abuse her with this?” Jennifer Marks allegedly said while holding her shirt up for officers.

Cope said Jennifer Marks revealed a large vertical scar on her body that appeared to be well healed. During a later interview with Northumberland County Children and Youth, Cope discovered Jennifer Marks made the same argument to employees there about the abuse. During that argument, Jennifer Marks allegedly exposed her breast and vagina to staff as she displayed her scar.

During a later forensic interview with Northumberland Police, Marks’ adoptive daughter told authorities she was forced to lie about abuse allegations. Marks allegedly told the juvenile to say her biological brother in the home, who was also adopted, sexually assaulted her.

“[Accuser] said her brother never sexually assaulted her and she was encouraged and forced by Jennifer Marks to make up the allegation,” wrote Cope.

The accuser told police of another incident when Jennifer Marks allegedly hit her with a baseball bat. According to Cope’s report, the accuser suffered bruises and bumps on her body from being struck.

“She [Jennifer Marks] will take a baseball bat to my head and back. And my brother too. She did that,” the accuser allegedly told police during an interview.

The girl told police at one point Christopher and Jennifer dragged her down a hallway by her hair. During a shower later in the evening a large chunk of hair fell out of her head, according to the affidavit.

The accuser reported the abuse to a school counselor after she left the Marks’ home on March 25.

“Well, ever since I was being treated by my mom like I was an animal,” the accuser stated to police. “I got sick of being treated like that. I had to steal food to get myself fed.”

Jennifer Marks allegedly told the child she had a sugar addiction and would hide food from her. According to a caseworker who was interviewed by police, Jennifer Marks would keep a key around her neck and lock food up with it.

The accuser said at night she would sneak down to the kitchen to search for food. She described knowing exactly where to step along the hallway in order to avoid making a sound on the floor.

Jennifer Marks allegedly placed video recorders around the home to monitor the accuser’s movements.

In another instance described by the accuser, Jennifer Marks allegedly used a pen to stab her several times in the arm. And another time, Marks allegedly beat the child with a cane because she failed to get a paper at school signed, police said.

During an interview with Jennifer Marks, Cope asked her if she ever used a cane to beat the child. Marks denied the allegations and kept the cane inside her vehicle at all times. Cope relayed to Jennifer Marks that the child said she was hit with the cane.

An interview was conducted with the accuser’s brother on May 17 and he said both Jennifer and Christopher Marks had abused him, according to Cope’s report. One account, which was later reported to police, he described Jennifer Marks getting mad and biting him several times.

A report was made to the Northumberland Borough Police, who filed simple assault and harassment charges against the 13-year-old juvenile after Marks phoned ahead to police. During her discussion with officers, Marks allegedly told them the juvenile male had knives and wanted to kill her.

Jennifer Marks also filed a PFA against the child saying he was violent and had explosive rages.

“She made up some story that I attacked her. I didn’t know you weren’t allowed to fight back,” the child told authorities during an interview.

The male juvenile was eventually moved out of the home and placed into a treatment center for what Jennifer Marks described as a split personality.

“The way Jennifer [Marks] described it; doesn’t exist,” a caseworker told police after the child was evaluated.

The child said after he got into trouble over the biting incident and had the PFA filed against him, he stopped talking out of fear he would get in trouble again.

In an Oct. of 2020 incident to which Cope himself responded, Jennifer Marks told police the child was dangerous. Marks also stressed that the child had access to knives and was going to kill them.

“Once on scene, your affiant observed Christopher Marks standing near [accuser], who was cowered in the corner near an overhead garage door at the front of the house,” Cope wrote. “Your affiant felt Jennifer Marks was extremely cold in the way she was treating [accuser] and this had a profound lasting effect on your affiant.”

Cope was eventually able to get the young child to comply and get into an ambulance. Once at the hospital, staff identified a red mark on the child’s face.

Jennifer Marks allegedly told investigators at the time the accuser smacked himself to make it look like abuse. Despite her story, staff believed the child did not strike himself.

The juvenile accuser described several other incidents that included being slapped in the face, struck with a 2x4 in the head, beaten with a baseball bat, and locked out of the house. The accuser said Christopher Marks struck him in the head with a 2x4 in the basement near a toy train set.

“Just very abusive and mean,” the juvenile responded to questions about Jennifer and Christopher Marks. “They weren’t the best people. They lie a lot. They were really good at lying. Getting people to favor them.”

Both Christopher and Jennifer Marks were interviewed by police on June 30 at the Northumberland Borough Police Station.

During that interview, Jennifer Marks told police there were no guns, knives, or bats inside her home despite reporting to police her adoptive son at one point was “obsessed” with knives. Cope confronted Jennifer Marks about saying the child had multiple personalities despite no diagnosis.

“You cannot, you can’t diagnose any of those personalities until they are 18 years old,” Marks allegedly told police.

Cope told Marks that much of the information or facts in the PFA against the juvenile were character assassinations.

Cope said Jennifer Marks attempted to manipulate the situation by saying officers told her the case was closed. Cope refreshed Marks’ memory of the day in question, saying after she was told a criminal case was being placed against her, she lifted her shirt to show a scar from surgery, according to the affidavit.

Christopher Marks was charged with several felonies that included first-degree aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and failure to report abuse. He was also charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors before being released on $20,000 unsured bail.

Jennifer Marks was charged with the same offenses, but also second-degree misdemeanor false report—falsely incriminate another. She was also released on $20,000 unsecured bail after a July 20 arraignment with Judge Michael Toomey.

Both Jennifer and Christopher Marks are scheduled to appear before Judge Toomey on Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Mom, boyfriend facing charges for allegedly abusing infant again

Bloomsburg, Pa. — An infant who was hospitalized for more than a month with severe brain injuries reportedly caused by her mother’s boyfriend is back in the hospital again after police say the child appears to have suffered additional abuse. Now a Luzerne County woman is credited with saving four-month-old Octavia as Octavia's mother and the baby’s alleged abuser were reportedly preparing to flee the state with the infant. Kimberly Lander, and Lander’s boyfriend, Christopher Lindsay, were arrested and charged with conspiring to commit aggravated...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly threatened to slit co-workers' throats

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Walmart employee threatened to slit the throats of two of the store's managers while working last month, police say Kody Allen Hively, 29, of Watsontown, was working the overnight shift at the Walmart on AJK Boulevard in Kelly Township on June 2 when he reportedly made the threats. Team leaders working the shift with Hively told Milton State Trooper Patrick Kineston that Hively allegedly threatened to "strong-arm" managers Christopher Ford and Brandon Nickels. Hively also threatened to slit the managers' throats,...
WATSONTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly storms into house, assaults juvenile

Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman is facing charges after police say she pushed her way into a house and fought several residents, including a young girl. Stormie Birster, 30, knocked at the door of a home in the 40 block of North Marshall Street on July 8 at 9:45 p.m., according to police. Kohna Kalscheur answered the door and when she did, Birster stepped into the house, Kalscheur told Shamokin Officer Tyler Bischof. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair allegedly caught stealing thousands in cash from cars

Lewisburg, Pa. — Two people are charged with stealing more than $2,000 in cash and racking up another $2,000 in debit card charges earlier this month. Tomas Gonzalez-Benitez, 45, and Catalina Francisca Arya-Arya, 34, allegedly broke into two vehicles at the Bucknell Golf Course on Smoketown Road on July 1 sometime between 2 and 5 p.m. A woman contacted state police to report $1,988 in cash and a debit card...
LEWISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, PA
County
Northumberland County, PA
Sunbury, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Northumberland, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Northumberland, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged trespasser fought with police

Coal Township, Pa. — A 51-year-old man who was living in a camper along the railroad tracks reportedly fought with police when they tried to remove him. Paul King and his camper had been spotted parked only a few feet from a section of the North Shore railroad tracks near Excelsior Highway on July 11, noted Officer Nathan Foust of the Coal Township Police.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Charges of 'acts to annoy,' harassment for Mill Hall woman

Liberty Township, Pa. — State Police at Mansfield issued non-traffic harassment citation on July 13 to a woman for sharing revealing photos of another person on social media. Roxanne Barton, 37, of Mill Hall was arrested by officer Brandon Wilson on July 13 just after 10 a.m. She was cited for charges of harassment/acts to annoy with Magesterial District Judge Robert Repard. Her case is currently awaiting a plea. Barton is accused of posting revealing photos of a 25-year-old male on social media. Docket sheet
MILL HALL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police arrest suspected prowler outside motel

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man seen prowling around a motel parking lot and rambling senselessly was having a drug-induced episode, police say. Landon Wortece Washington, 28, was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation after being taken into custody at the Fairfield Inn on Hardwood Drive in East Buffalo Township last month.
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Police are searching for three suspects accused of theft at Wegmans

Williamsport, Pa. —The public is being asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police if they have information regarding a robbery at Wegmans in Williamsport. Three suspects allegedly entered the store on March 24 and took a wallet from a person’s purse in the store. Police said they then used the stolen wallet to purchase $8,000 worth of gift cards from Sam’s Club in Muncy.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught Stealing#Children And Youth#Pop Tart#Guns#Violent Crime#Northumberland Children
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman's tooth knocked out after man punches her twice

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman told police she was knocked unconscious and had a tooth dislodged from her jaw after a relative punched her twice during an argument. Andrew Mark Shaffer, 34, of Williamsport was charged after officers with the Old Lycoming Township Police Department investigated the July 19 incident. A witness told officer Dalton Lovell that Shaffer shoved the woman prior to punching her twice in the face near the 300 block of Grimesville Road in Old Lycoming Township. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman accused of grabbing officer’s groin scheduled for August court appearance

Montoursville, Pa. — When officers with the Montoursville Police Department approached a woman standing in front of a church on Broad Street, they said she attempted to run away. Jessica Lynn Frey was taken to the ground by officer Bill Hagemeyer as she tried to pull away from authorities. The 31-year-old Frey, who had been told to stay away from the church several times prior to the July 3 incident, put her hands underneath her body as officers attempted to used handcuffs, Hagemeyer said. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT weekly roundup July 25

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:. Motorists are advised of lane closures next week on Interstate 180 (both directions) and Routes 15 and 220 (both directions) throughout Lycoming County for a bridge cleaning project. On Tuesday through Friday, between...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

House, parking meter damaged at conclusion of high-speed chase

Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury Police said when a speeding vehicle hit a bump near the 30 block of N. Fifth Street, its back tires lifted nearly six feet into the air. The sudden loss of traction caused the driver to lose control, resulting in the vehicle crashing into the first floor of a home occupied by a young child and mother. Juan Carols Reyes was placed into custody by Officer Harry Hungesser of the Sunbury Police Department, who said Reyes reached speeds of nearly 80...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Uptown Music Collective rocks Brandon Park on hot Saturday

Williamsport, Pa. — Uptown Music Collective braved the nearly 100-degree heat to treat the community to a free concert at Brandon Park in Williamsport on Saturday. Several food venders provided the spectators delicious food and cold desserts to help combat the heat. Enjoy a small gallery of the event as some of Uptown’s younger performers rocked the stage.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police chase, taser man believed to be high on drugs

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bystanders called police to report a man passed out behind the wheel of a car in a store parking lot, but when officers arrived, the man fled into nearby woods. Jesse N. George, 37, of Catawissa was tasered and eventually caught after he tripped and fell on the ground, according to Scott Township Officer Eli Middaugh. Middaugh was called to the Tractor Supply parking lot on Route...
CATAWISSA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man admits to punching other driver in argument over accident

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man admitted he punched another driver after he got into an accident at the intersection of N. Derr Drive and Market Street in Lewisburg. Nicholas Donfransesco, 55, of Winfield, is scheduled for formal arraignment on July 25 for misdemeanor charges of simple assault, summaries of harassment, and disorderly conduct. Donfransesco went home shortly after the accident on the evening of May 20 and called police to...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy