Public safety officials stress safe, alert driving in midst of ‘100 deadliest days’

BOISE — Local law enforcement officials and the Idaho Department of Transportation took time Thursday to remind residents of the importance of driving focused and safe when on the roads.

The news conference was held in the midst of the “100 deadliest days of summer,” a time of year that stretches from Memorial Day to Labor Day when national statistics show an increase in traffic fatalities on roadways, according to Boise Police Officer Kyle Wills.

Officer Kyle Wills, with the Boise Police Department, speaks with members of the media prior to a car crash simulation set up at the Idaho Department of Transportation Department on Thursday. Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A 3-series BMW slams into a Volvo XC-90 SUV during a crash simulation staged by the Idaho State Patrol and the Boise Police Department at the Idaho Department of Transportation on Thursday. Brian Myrick / Idaho Press