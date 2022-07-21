Tony Parker Offers Valuable Lesson for Celtics from 2014 Spurs

The Celtics can learn from their NBA Finals loss, just as Tony Parker's Spurs did in the past.

The San Antonio Spurs achieved much success throughout the last few decades. With players like Tim Duncan , Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili leading the charge. There were ups and downs along the way, which offered valuable learning experiences.

In 2013, the Spurs experienced a hard-fought series against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals but lost in Game 7. The following season, San Antonio got their chance to bounce back and took advantage, wining the 2014 NBA Finals in just five games.

In an interview with The Athletic , Parker shared some insight into the value the Spurs experienced of going through their NBA Finals loss in 2013, leading to them pulling off a successful title run.

“For me, the way we lost in 2013, it created what happened in 2014,” Parker said. “Maybe one of the best finals in NBA history. Maybe the best Spurs basketball that we played. In 2014, the way we played, the passing game, everything, we were maybe at the highest level of my whole career. It started with a tough loss in 2013.”

With Jayson Tatum (24) and Jaylen Brown (25) both being young players who are still growing in their careers, the Celtics have a lot of time to compete for a championship. They have each been in plenty of high stakes playoff moments.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka was one of Parker's teammates after the Spurs bounced back from their 2013 NBA Finals loss. Such an experience as a player and now as a coach offers a different perspective going forward.

“He was with us in those years,” Parker said. “So he can definitely take some stuff from what we had to go through. I played with him as teammates and had him as a coach. He’s been through everything with us, so he knows better than anybody how to bounce back from a tough NBA Finals loss.”

With the addition of Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics bolstered their depth ahead of another hopeful title run. The players who already were on the team will enter next season having learned some valuable lessons.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs