ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tony Parker Offers Valuable Lesson for Celtics from 2014 Spurs

By Grant Afseth
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKNa4_0goKHei800

The Celtics can learn from their NBA Finals loss, just as Tony Parker's Spurs did in the past.

The San Antonio Spurs achieved much success throughout the last few decades. With players like Tim Duncan , Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili leading the charge. There were ups and downs along the way, which offered valuable learning experiences.

In 2013, the Spurs experienced a hard-fought series against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals but lost in Game 7. The following season, San Antonio got their chance to bounce back and took advantage, wining the 2014 NBA Finals in just five games.

In an interview with The Athletic , Parker shared some insight into the value the Spurs experienced of going through their NBA Finals loss in 2013, leading to them pulling off a successful title run.

“For me, the way we lost in 2013, it created what happened in 2014,” Parker said. “Maybe one of the best finals in NBA history. Maybe the best Spurs basketball that we played. In 2014, the way we played, the passing game, everything, we were maybe at the highest level of my whole career. It started with a tough loss in 2013.”

With Jayson Tatum (24) and Jaylen Brown (25) both being young players who are still growing in their careers, the Celtics have a lot of time to compete for a championship. They have each been in plenty of high stakes playoff moments.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka was one of Parker's teammates after the Spurs bounced back from their 2013 NBA Finals loss. Such an experience as a player and now as a coach offers a different perspective going forward.

“He was with us in those years,” Parker said. “So he can definitely take some stuff from what we had to go through. I played with him as teammates and had him as a coach. He’s been through everything with us, so he knows better than anybody how to bounce back from a tough NBA Finals loss.”

With the addition of Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics bolstered their depth ahead of another hopeful title run. The players who already were on the team will enter next season having learned some valuable lessons.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Miami, TX
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Gregg Popovich Makes Surprise Appearance At Social Justice Summit

Longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is one of the most vocal figures in the sports world when it comes to social justice issues. So while his appearance at the United Justice Coalition (UJC) Summit was unannounced, it certainly isn't surprising. The all-time great NBA coach presented Innocence...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Glen Davis Confirms Rajon Rondo And Ray Allen Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: “They Put On Gloves And Really Threw Hands. I Was There.”

The Boston Celtics team that won the NBA championship in 2008 and went to the NBA Finals in 2010 had one of the best rosters in the league, having the likes of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen as their best players. Besides that, they had other players that did the job and led them to be successful over a decade ago.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Tim Duncan
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Jayson Tatum
fadeawayworld.net

Dave McMenamin Drops Crucial Update On The Lakers: "They Will Not Pull The Trigger On A Deal For Eric Gordon Or Buddy Hield Unless They Know For Sure That A Kyrie Irving Trade Is Off The Table."

After another abysmal season in Los Angeles, the Lakers are working hard to flip the script and build a contending roster for the future. As luck would have it, Kyrie Irving's antics have compromised his stay in Brooklyn, and he has named the Lakers as his preferred landing spot. So...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nba Finals#The San Antonio Spurs#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden vs. Damian Lillard Comparison: The Beard Is Better Than Dame, But One Championship Can Change Everything

Both James Harden and Damian Lillard have been in the news a lot this year. Harden started last season with the Brooklyn Nets. With a triple-threat of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Harden, the Nets were pegged as the leading contender for the NBA championship. Instead, Harden lasted 44 games before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. After declining his player’s option, Harden resigned from the team for less money.
NBA
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
264
Followers
200
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy