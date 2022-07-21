Car sharing program gaining traction in Southwest Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – As plane tickets and rental cars continue to soar in price, travelers are turning to alternative options for summer travel.

Founded more than ten years ago, Turo is the world’s first peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace and hosts are starting to pop up in Southwest Florida.

“We have an unrivaled network of Turo hosts from over 8,000 cities across the US, Canada, UK as well as France,” said Turo’s Chief Data Officer Albert Mangahas.

Turo’s mission is to put the world’s 1.5 billion cars to better use. So as prices continue to increase for conventional traveling methods, renting a car might be a good option.

“So we’re seeing that there’s a big shift this summer of travelers opting to drive instead of fly,” Mangahas said.

Depending on the host, the price to rent through Turo might be more cost effective. Christopher Castor is a Turo host based out of Bonita Springs and he says that for one of his economy class sedans, he charges $500-$600 a month.

“For the economy cars, those are booked out almost all month, every month throughout the year.”

With four cars currently registered with Turo, Castor says the extra money is a great way to supplement their cost.

“I’m making enough to where it’s covering its own bills as far as maintenance, insurance and the finance.”

Plus, he says the process to book a car on Turo is much faster and easier than dealing with many rental car agencies.

“It’s a huge plus for the guest because you can book way in advance, you know you’re getting the car, communication between the host is right there, it’s quick,” Castor said.