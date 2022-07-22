ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Day

First Selectwoman Chesebrough now owns Stonington’s fake needle park

By David Collins
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2QFI_0goKGBm200

It’s hard to imagine much more actionable behavior — deserving of some kind of severe discipline or termination — by Stonington’s public works employees than intentionally littering a park with dangerous syringes in an apparent stunt to mislead the public.

Police say the town employees laid the syringes out in a gazebo in Pawcatuck’s Donahue Park and then took pictures of them, images that wound up on social media.

The pictures, suggesting that drug users were gathering and using in the downtown park gazebo, became part of a roar of public outrage about police inaction about such seedy and flagrant illicit use of the park.

But, we now know, because of excellent detective work by Stonington police, that the syringes were not discarded by reckless addicts, carelessly left for any youngster to come upon, but rather were planted there by public works employees perpetrating a giant fraud on the public.

Indeed, outrage that the detritus of drug use was so casually left in a prominent place downtown grew quickly after the pictures became public, and good civic-minded citizens and police swung into action.

Town residents were justifiably outraged about this horrible blight in the downtown. Police, which they can document, enacted all kinds of new patrols and checks for the area.

Curfews keeping the public away from the popular park in the evening went into place.

But then police, after getting to the bottom of it, disclosed it was all a lie. Really, it was a giant lie that consumed the town.

Two public works employees, according to a newly disclosed police report, took a starring role in creating this fake image of an addicts’ needle park in downtown.

I can only guess at the motive, but since the pictures of prominently disposed needles in a public space greatly embarrassed the town administration and the police, I must surmise that that was the point of the scheme.

I swallowed the lie. I remember driving by the park and thinking how inexplicable it was that Stonington would let a pleasant little downtown park become a refuge for casual drug use.

I have to agree with the many readers who posted comments expressing outrage at the way these two town employees intentionally misled the public.

I also agree completely with those writing angry comments that nothing was done to discipline the employees.

It is honestly incomprehensible to me how First Selectwoman Danielle Chesebrough could conclude there would be no discipline because she couldn’t find any town policies that were violated.

Really?

“Reading this article got my blood boiling,” one reader commented on the news story, identifying herself as the former employment manager for a major company. “No policy? These workers should be fired and their pensions removed. Now.”

I am quite certain that if I were to intentionally perpetrate a lie here in a column in The Day, one meant to embarrass the administration of the newspaper, and they discovered I had lied on purpose to do that, I would be promptly fired.

And no one would even bother to try to find some policy they could say I violated.

The worst of what these two employees did was not just to embarrass the town administration and its current police force, which, for a while they did.

Even more egregious is that they embarrassed the entire town of Stonington, creating the false image of a town unable to control flagrant drug use in a gazebo in its downtown park.

I know there is a long history of workplace issues with these employees, and Chesebrough inherited a labor problem that her predecessor kicked down the road.

But she owns it, just like the misleading image of gazebo drug use, which endures because she has done nothing to discipline the perpetrators and officially set the record straight.

I take it as the same kind of spinelessness that kept the first selectwoman from calling out a police commissioner for attacking gays and immigrants on social media, and enabling and helping a “Make Haircuts Great Again” barber to violate COVID-19 restrictions during the height of the pandemic.

She’s done nothing at all to censure the perpetrators of an ugly lie besmirching Stonington — town employees, who, while on the public payroll, sought to paint an very unflattering picture of the community that is paying them.

This is the opinion of David Collins.

d.collins@theday.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

Multiple Summons, Infractions Issued at Meet-Ups at Commuter Lots in North Stonington Area: CSP

Connecticut State Police are combating what they are calling illegal street racing and destructive meet-ups at DOT commuter lots in the North Stonington area. Over the last few weekends, troopers at Troop E said they have received multiple complaints of reckless behavior at the commuter lots including littering, noise complaints, underage drinking, destruction of property and reckless driving.
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Oakdale Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery Prize

Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at about $50,000. Fairfield County resident Louis Pulitano, of Stratford, won a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store, located at 911 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery then announced that Zachary Renaldi,...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

I-91 North crash closes three lanes in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Three lanes on I-91 North in Windsor were closed for a rollover car accident just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. State police responded along with emergency medical services. The extent of any injuries is unknown as of publication. Stay with News 8 for more updates...
WINDSOR, CT
ABC6.com

DEM identifies kayaker who drowned at Lincoln Woods State Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Environmental Management have identified the kayaker who drowned at Lincoln Woods State Park on Saturday. The Department on Sunday identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Robinson of Cranston. “We offer sincere sympathies to Mr. Robinson’s loved ones,” the department wrote in a...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Police and environmental police respond to ‘active crime scene’

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police departments, environmental police, and dive teams are in Lincoln responding to an ‘active crime scene’ Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to the Lincoln Woods State Park by the boat ramp. Smithfield divers are assisting. ABC 6 is on scene and will provide updates.
LINCOLN, RI
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Police and environmental police search for missing girl in water

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police departments, environmental police, and dive teams are in Lincoln searching for a missing child Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to the Lincoln Woods State Park by the boat ramp. Smithfield divers are assisting. ABC 6 is on scene and will provide updates.
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Charlestown Breachway may have no lifeguards present over weekend

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that Charlestown Breachway may not have a lifeguard present over the weekend. The DEM announced Friday that “due to limiting staffing,” swimmers may not see an active lifeguard. People who choose to still swim are...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WTNH

Cheshire home invasion, 15 years later

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday marked 15 years since the horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her daughters, Hailey and Michaela, in the Cheshire home invasion, shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit Family Foundation, run by the […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police Patrol Officers responded to the area of 393 Franklin Avenue on a citizen call of hearing shots fired. Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside of 393 Franklin Avenue, according to police. The victim was immediately transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fence Fight & Very Unfit Car

11:21 a.m. – A caller complained about their neighbor’s new fence. Police found workers trying to put up a fence and the neighbor questioning the placement. The caller told police they’ll contact a lawyer. 12:19 p.m. – A caller told police a dog was left in a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WTNH

Woman hospitalized after pulled from water at Hammonasset Beach

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was hospitalized after she was pulled from the water at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Friday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. According to DEEP officials, a woman was in distress while swimming on Friday afternoon and was pulled...
MADISON, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing Montville man found

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - *Update: Oettinger has been found. A silver alert has been issued for a missing adult, Brian Oettinger. Brian is a 29 year old male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 150lbs. Police say Brian may be operating a black 2014...
MONTVILLE, CT
WTNH

State police make multiple reckless driving arrests

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have received numerous complaints of reckless driving and behavior in commuter parking lots from North Stonington residents, and responded by making multiple arrests on Saturday. Troopers converged on two separate meetups, which are known to consist of about 75 vehicles and over 100 people and took enforcement […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Otis Elevator headquartered in Connecticut

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly called Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products, which include elevators, escalators, and conveyor belts like you see at airports.
FARMINGTON, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
321
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy