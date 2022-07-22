First Selectwoman Chesebrough now owns Stonington’s fake needle park

It’s hard to imagine much more actionable behavior — deserving of some kind of severe discipline or termination — by Stonington’s public works employees than intentionally littering a park with dangerous syringes in an apparent stunt to mislead the public.

Police say the town employees laid the syringes out in a gazebo in Pawcatuck’s Donahue Park and then took pictures of them, images that wound up on social media.

The pictures, suggesting that drug users were gathering and using in the downtown park gazebo, became part of a roar of public outrage about police inaction about such seedy and flagrant illicit use of the park.

But, we now know, because of excellent detective work by Stonington police, that the syringes were not discarded by reckless addicts, carelessly left for any youngster to come upon, but rather were planted there by public works employees perpetrating a giant fraud on the public.

Indeed, outrage that the detritus of drug use was so casually left in a prominent place downtown grew quickly after the pictures became public, and good civic-minded citizens and police swung into action.

Town residents were justifiably outraged about this horrible blight in the downtown. Police, which they can document, enacted all kinds of new patrols and checks for the area.

Curfews keeping the public away from the popular park in the evening went into place.

But then police, after getting to the bottom of it, disclosed it was all a lie. Really, it was a giant lie that consumed the town.

Two public works employees, according to a newly disclosed police report, took a starring role in creating this fake image of an addicts’ needle park in downtown.

I can only guess at the motive, but since the pictures of prominently disposed needles in a public space greatly embarrassed the town administration and the police, I must surmise that that was the point of the scheme.

I swallowed the lie. I remember driving by the park and thinking how inexplicable it was that Stonington would let a pleasant little downtown park become a refuge for casual drug use.

I have to agree with the many readers who posted comments expressing outrage at the way these two town employees intentionally misled the public.

I also agree completely with those writing angry comments that nothing was done to discipline the employees.

It is honestly incomprehensible to me how First Selectwoman Danielle Chesebrough could conclude there would be no discipline because she couldn’t find any town policies that were violated.

Really?

“Reading this article got my blood boiling,” one reader commented on the news story, identifying herself as the former employment manager for a major company. “No policy? These workers should be fired and their pensions removed. Now.”

I am quite certain that if I were to intentionally perpetrate a lie here in a column in The Day, one meant to embarrass the administration of the newspaper, and they discovered I had lied on purpose to do that, I would be promptly fired.

And no one would even bother to try to find some policy they could say I violated.

The worst of what these two employees did was not just to embarrass the town administration and its current police force, which, for a while they did.

Even more egregious is that they embarrassed the entire town of Stonington, creating the false image of a town unable to control flagrant drug use in a gazebo in its downtown park.

I know there is a long history of workplace issues with these employees, and Chesebrough inherited a labor problem that her predecessor kicked down the road.

But she owns it, just like the misleading image of gazebo drug use, which endures because she has done nothing to discipline the perpetrators and officially set the record straight.

I take it as the same kind of spinelessness that kept the first selectwoman from calling out a police commissioner for attacking gays and immigrants on social media, and enabling and helping a “Make Haircuts Great Again” barber to violate COVID-19 restrictions during the height of the pandemic.

She’s done nothing at all to censure the perpetrators of an ugly lie besmirching Stonington — town employees, who, while on the public payroll, sought to paint an very unflattering picture of the community that is paying them.

This is the opinion of David Collins.

