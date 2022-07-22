Eagle Rock Art Guild preps for 67th annual Sidewalk Art festival

Roger "Butch" Montrose Conant Jr., of Idaho Falls, passed away July 20, 2022, at his home. Roger was born on December 27, 1940, in Spring Valley, Illinois, to Roger Montrose Conant Sr. and Adeline Rauh Conant. A brother, Terry, and sister, Melody, followed. They lived in Dover, Illinois, until he was eleven, they then moved to Dixon, Illinois, where he lived through high school. Roger starred in football, basketball, and cross country, which earned him a full ride to Iowa State University. Eventually, Roger made his way west to Pasco, Washington, where he met his future wife, Margaret Granger in December 1963. They were married March 28, 1964, in Pasco. He returned to college, earning his BS in chemistry, with a minor in math at Eastern Illinois University. Their first son, Nick (wife, Val), was born in Charleston, Illinois. Next stop was back at Iowa State for his masters in nuclear engineering, and then returning west to work at the INL Site. Another son, Darren, was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho. While living in Idaho, Roger took up all activities available. He hiked, skied, rock climbed, fished, backpacked, hunted, rock hunted, played city basketball, flag football, and rugby. But the sport he loved most and for the rest of his life was white water rafting. He floated many rivers in Idaho and some in California, but his favorite was the Middle Fork of the Salmon. He rafted that river over a hundred times. His professional life changed from engineering to retail sporting goods, which led to a store, Conants Landing, and then to touring many cities selling books at gun shows. The saddest day of his life happened when Nick drowned in the North Fork of the Payette. Roger was kind, generous, loyal, a big guy, and a river savant. He is survived by his wife, Margaret of Idaho Falls; son, Darren (Keelin) of Laguna Niguel, CA; granddaughter, Daryan; and sister, Melody (Joe) Beaghan of Riverton, IL. He was preceded in death by his son, Nick; his parents; and brother, Terry Conant. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Roger 12/27/1940 - 7/20/2022Montrose "Butch" Conant Jr.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO