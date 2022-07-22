ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Eagle Rock Art Guild preps for 67th annual Sidewalk Art festival

By ILEANA HUNTER ihunter@postregister.com
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 67th annual Sidewalk Art Festival in Idaho Falls, hosted by the Eagle Rock Art...

Post Register

Pocatello native Jeff Zausch competes on new 'Snake in the Grass' survival TV show on USA Network

Pocatello native and survival game show veteran Jeff Zausch is taking on yet another challenge as a contestant on a new show, “Snake in the Grass.”. In “Snake in the Grass,” Zausch puts his survival skills to the test again, working with three other contestants to survive in the Costa Rican jungle for 36 hours while competing in a series of challenges together.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local soda and cookie business celebrating sixth year with expansion, giveaways

AMMON – A popular soda and cookie business continues its growth across Idaho with the opening of several new locations, including two in eastern Idaho. Pick Me Up will break ground on two new shops in Ammon in the coming weeks. Owner Zac Martin tells EastIdahoNews.com one of them will be on Ammon Road and he’s not ready to say where the other one will be yet.
AMMON, ID
travelyouman.com

11 Things To Do In Victor, Idaho (Fun Activities & Places To Go)

Victor is a little community in Idaho’s Teton County that is situated close to Grand Teton National Park. But despite how quiet it may seem; this little town offers attractive services and activities that you won’t find in other places. So don’t let that fool you. You will quickly fall in love with Victor if you adore the outdoors.
VICTOR, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
eastidahonews.com

Group organizing fundraiser for local woman after unexpected diagnosis

IDAHO FALLS – A local business owner’s unexpected diagnosis prompted a group of women to organize a fundraiser on her behalf. Flaminia Assirelli, a 50-year-old Italian immigrant who opened Mama Fla Authentic Italian Restaurant in Idaho Falls last fall, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April. In a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Community rallies around family of boy with life-changing diagnosis

REXBURG — A fundraiser for a 12-year-old Rexburg boy that went from being active and happy to suddenly paralyzed and unable to speak was a huge success. Milo Baker was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in May after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Click here to read a previous story about Milo’s condition.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Hutchens, James (Jim)

James (Jim) Whitman Hutchens passed away on May 18, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, of natural causes. A long-time resident of Pocatello, Idaho, he spent his later years in Firth, Idaho, and finally moved to the MorningStar Assisted Living Facility in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jim was born in Laramie, Wyoming, to Edna M. and Jesse C. Hutchens. At an early age, the family, including his only sibling, a sister named Irene, moved to Pocatello, Idaho. Jim spent the majority of his life there. He married Betty Lou Selders in 1949, and they had four daughters: Phylis Jean, Barbara Joy, Janet Lee and Jimmie Lou. Following Betty's passing, Jim married Joan Mills of Pocatello and later married Melva Jensen, of Pocatello. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife (Betty), sister (Irene), as well as by his later wives, Melva and Joan. He leaves behind four daughters: Phylis Clement of Indianapolis, Indiana; Barbara Hutchens of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Janet (Myron) Curtis of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Jimmie (Doug) Blotter of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Community Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho (5742 S. 5th W.). Please see the full obituary at https://www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/James-Hutchens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James (Jim) 11/22/1930 - 5/18/2022Whitman Hutchens.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Prohibition was in full force on July 23, 1922, as scores of onlookers stood by to watch Bonneville County Sheriff Bob Oley dump 100 gallons of liquor into the Snake River. “The liquor had been taken in raids by the sheriff’s office and was no longer needed as evidence in court,” a wire service report said. “While no public claims of ownership were made, it was said there were those in the crowd who recognized a bottle now and then.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Errors costly for Bandits in loss to Pocatello

Pocatello took advantage of five errors by Idaho Falls and defeated the Bandits 11-3 Sunday in the American Legion state tournament. The errors led to seven unearned runs and the Bandits couldn't recover from the early deficit.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Conant Jr., Roger

Roger "Butch" Montrose Conant Jr., of Idaho Falls, passed away July 20, 2022, at his home. Roger was born on December 27, 1940, in Spring Valley, Illinois, to Roger Montrose Conant Sr. and Adeline Rauh Conant. A brother, Terry, and sister, Melody, followed. They lived in Dover, Illinois, until he was eleven, they then moved to Dixon, Illinois, where he lived through high school. Roger starred in football, basketball, and cross country, which earned him a full ride to Iowa State University. Eventually, Roger made his way west to Pasco, Washington, where he met his future wife, Margaret Granger in December 1963. They were married March 28, 1964, in Pasco. He returned to college, earning his BS in chemistry, with a minor in math at Eastern Illinois University. Their first son, Nick (wife, Val), was born in Charleston, Illinois. Next stop was back at Iowa State for his masters in nuclear engineering, and then returning west to work at the INL Site. Another son, Darren, was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho. While living in Idaho, Roger took up all activities available. He hiked, skied, rock climbed, fished, backpacked, hunted, rock hunted, played city basketball, flag football, and rugby. But the sport he loved most and for the rest of his life was white water rafting. He floated many rivers in Idaho and some in California, but his favorite was the Middle Fork of the Salmon. He rafted that river over a hundred times. His professional life changed from engineering to retail sporting goods, which led to a store, Conants Landing, and then to touring many cities selling books at gun shows. The saddest day of his life happened when Nick drowned in the North Fork of the Payette. Roger was kind, generous, loyal, a big guy, and a river savant. He is survived by his wife, Margaret of Idaho Falls; son, Darren (Keelin) of Laguna Niguel, CA; granddaughter, Daryan; and sister, Melody (Joe) Beaghan of Riverton, IL. He was preceded in death by his son, Nick; his parents; and brother, Terry Conant. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Roger 12/27/1940 - 7/20/2022Montrose "Butch" Conant Jr.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Lattimore, Holly

Holly Michelle Lattimore, 43, of Ammon, passed away July 18, 2022, at her home. Holly was born December 17, 1978, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Gary James Lattimore and Kathleen Marie O'Leary Lattimore. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls until she moved to Fruitland, Idaho, where she graduated from Fruitland High School. She also attended Idaho State University and the University of Phoenix where she earned her Associate Degree in Nursing. Holly and Adrian Shawn Owens made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where they raised their children, Madison and Treyson. She was such a loving person and loved to serve others and help make their lives better. She enjoyed art, shooting, fishing, camping, adventures, gardening, planting her flowers, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandson, Ryker. Holly is survived by her loving husband, Adrian Owens; daughter, Madison (Dakoda Taylor) Cheney of Ammon, ID; son, Treyson Owens of Ammon, ID; parents, Gary and Kathy Lattimore of Idaho Falls; grandson, Ryker Taylor of Ammon, ID; sister, Keann (Jason) Peck of Blackfoot, ID; brother, Gary (Kahori) Lattimore of Omaha, NE; and grandmother, Joy O'Leary Holt of Fruitland, ID. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Michael O'Leary; grandma, Jayla Lattimore; grandpa, Ivan Lattimore; aunt, Tricia Holloway; aunt, Sherry Hendricks; and aunt, Charlene Tabura. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 2-2:45 p.m. prior to services. Inurnment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Holly 12/17/1978 - 7/18/2022Lattimore.
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

300-acre wildfire burning south of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Firefighters are battling a wildfire that's burning just south of Pocatello. The fire is in the Blackrock Canyon area and has scorched about 300 acres since being reported by state police around 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The fire ignited on the other side of South Fifth Avenue from Century High School and Western States Cat and spread away from the road in a northeast direction to a hill where it's currently burning, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Bandits open state tournament with 16-0 win over Nampa

The Idaho Falls Bandits opened the American Legion AA state tournament Friday night with a convincing 16-0, five-inning win over the Nampa Chiefs. Starter Nate Rose struck out five in three innings and Ryan Horvath closed it out over the final two innings to hold Nampa to just three hits.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Sports Briefs

Idaho Falls High School will host a back-to-fall sports parent meeting on July 28 at 6 p.m. at Taylorview Middle School. This meeting is for all parents and athletes for fall sports with the exception of Cross Country. We will have breakout sessions and introduce the new athletic trainer at IFHS. We look forward to seeing you there.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Rhodes, Lorraine

Lorraine Stoker Rhodes, loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend set aside her earthly tabernacle July 20, 2022. Rainii, Barry, Kimberlie (Scott), Jason (Becky), Brandon, and Melanie (Kyle) greatly appreciate the numerous kind words, sincere prayers and acts of kindness & service extended our family. On her behalf during this time of grief, thank you!! Lorraine's mortal remains shall be laid to rest within "hugging distance" of "her boys," Kade and Dillon, until such time as her beloved Savior declares the great day of happiness may commence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Ucon Ward church, 10854 North 41 East. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lorraine 6/2/1950 - 7/20/2022Rhodes.
UCON, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Older Idahoans Are Now Turning To This Crime To Get By

Times are tough in Idaho. It's hot, houses are outrageously expensive, and traffic/gas prices have teamed up to make commuting a living hell. We get it. With the economy in a weird state of flux, many Americans are having a tough time getting by. Sometimes just keeping up with the bills can feel like an insurmountable task. So what's one to do?
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

