Chipotle accused of union busting after shuttering store in Maine

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It'll be the biggest week so far of the current earnings season, with about a third of the S&P 500's companies due to report. Investors are also watching what the Fed will say during its meeting Tuesday and Wednesday. Markets are expecting another 75-basis-point rate hike from the central bank's policymakers as inflation remains high, even while some observers think it may well have peaked. Here are some of the key companies set to report quarterly results this week:

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO