Chipotle accused of union busting after shuttering store in Maine

Starbucks has come a long way since its first opening in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1971. It's now the largest coffee company in the world, claiming a 40% share of the coffee market in the U.S., per World Coffee Portal. In the States alone, the coffee chain employs roughly 138,000 people, down drastically from around 346,000 pre-pandemic, per Macrotrends.
Despite all the talk about a fourth round of federal stimulus payments, summer is here and the check is still not in the mail. Lawmakers have proposed several plans to help America cope with inflation...
Who wouldn't want to get paid to sit on a beach and sip a cool drink? That dream could be your reality if you enter a new contest from Hotels.com. The hotel booking website is looking for a "Retro Beach Motelier" who will get paid $15,000 to visit the company's "10 best retro beach motels" across the U.S. this summer. The money includes a $10,000 travel stipend — the hotels are far-flung across the country, from Florida and Maine to Washington state and southern California — and a $5,000 "salary" to spend on whatever you like during your travels.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and Udit Madan, vice president of transportation at Amazon, discuss the first fleet of electric vans from Rivian to hit delivery routes for Amazon, part of a partnership between the two companies. Pilot cities for the partnership include Seattle, Baltimore, Chicago and Phoenix.
Let's face it: Groceries are a lot more expensive than they used to be. The cost of eating at home has increased by 12.2% since June 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI). That's part of an overall 10.4% increase to the cost of food, which also includes the cost of meals out.
From coast to coast, prospective homebuyers are on the hunt for affordability — even if it means leaving their city to find it. A record number of potential U.S. homebuyers are seeking to relocate, according to a report published last week by real estate brokerage firm Redfin. The report ranked the cities Redfin users appeared most likely to try to leave — San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York topped the list.
To ensure employees are really taking a break from work obligations to recharge, some employers are instituting company-wide vacation times when all workers are off together. Still, many workers find that they can only enjoy time off when they know things are going well back at the office. Nearly a...
Amazon's agreement this week to buy One Medical for almost $4 billion raises important questions about medical data and privacy. Regulations restrict Amazon's ability to use patient data outside of One Medical's silo. Advocates at groups such as Fight for the Future say consumers should not trust Amazon with their...
MINNEAPOLIS — Each day, hundreds of drivers park at a delivery hub in Target's hometown and load up the trunks of their personal cars with packages to deliver to customers. Soon, the big-box retailer will have similar centers and gig workers in three more places − two in the Greater Chicago area and one near Denver − to get online orders to doors quicker and at a lower cost. The new centers are part of growing push among retailers including Walmart to make e-commerce more profitable as shoppers spend online and expect purchases to get to their doors within a day or even hours.
Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor.
Macklemore and Bethenny Frankel to Headline Virtual Event Offering Insights to Help Small Business Owners Emerge Stronger for a Better Tomorrow. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 25, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the lineup for Small Business Playbook: Opportunity Amidst Uncertainty, which will take place online on Wednesday, August 3rd at 1pm ET.
There are close to 2.2 million people behind bars in state and federal prisons and in jails, and the vast majority of them will be released at some point. There are nearly 80 million Americans with a criminal record, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. A growing number of...
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It'll be the biggest week so far of the current earnings season, with about a third of the S&P 500's companies due to report. Investors are also watching what the Fed will say during its meeting Tuesday and Wednesday. Markets are expecting another 75-basis-point rate hike from the central bank's policymakers as inflation remains high, even while some observers think it may well have peaked. Here are some of the key companies set to report quarterly results this week:
The Maine Monitor has compiled a comparison by county, and cumulatively statewide and nationwide, of the percentage of individuals living below the poverty level as of 2020. The default display is the percentage of individuals at all ages, and the data can be sorted by age group by clicking on the “All People” menu option or by hovering over each county’s block.
The busiest — and what could be the most important — week of the summer is coming up, with the Federal Reserve expected to deliver another three-quarter point rate hike. Second-quarter GDP and other economic reports could provide more clues as to whether the economy is heading for recession, and earnings are expected from Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, among others.
In 1993, the Dutch port complex in Rotterdam became the first to introduce machine automation and has since become the model for a fully automated terminal, most of which have emerged since the 2010s in Asia and Europe. There are near 1,000 container ports in the world, yet last year,...
Commodities have been the heart of the inflation boom. June’s inflation report said nearly half of higher prices in the CPI index were due to energy commodities like oil and natural gas, though many are now off their recent highs. While rent and services make up a rising share...
Before COVID-19 hit the U.S. and caused disruptions in the food industry, the plant-based meat movement was booming and estimated to be worth $1.4 billion in 2020, $430 million higher than its valuation the year before (via Good Food Institute). Amidst the growing interest in plant-based foods, Beyond Meat went public in 2019 and registered the most successful IPO since 2000 with its stocks tripling the original IPO price.
