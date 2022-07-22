Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tom Nelson, a candidate who tried to position himself as the most progressive in Wisconsin's Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, announced Monday he dropped out of the contest to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November. Nelson, the Outagamie County executive, threw his support...
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 96 expected. * WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,. Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause...
Michigan first responders in Mason County addressed a water emergency on Saturday night to save people stuck in a muddy river. Emergency personnel was alerted shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday that five people riding on kayaks and a canoe had been stranded on a log jam about 1.5 miles east of the Indian Bridge along the Pere Marquette River, the Mason County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The call came in just as a thunderstorm was approaching.
PARIS — With farmland stretching to the tree line over one mile away, there is never a dull moment at Hayes farms. Nearly every crop one can think of is grown on the 300-acre farm, and many items are thus also sold at the Big Rapids Farmers Market for market goers to enjoy. With 12 years of experience at the market, the Hayes family are well-known faces.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is abandoning plans for a major change to its Medicaid program's pharmacy benefits after federal health officials raised concerns. TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, said it will abandon a proposal to impose limits on some prescription drugs following pressure from the federal government. The state last year received approval from former President Donald Trump’s administration for a TennCare overhaul that included the change. Officials argued the overhaul could produce flexibility and savings that would then fuel additional health coverage offerings, including prescription drug limits aimed at rising costs.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Both pilots of a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Idaho have died, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest said Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, died from injuries they sustained when their CH-47D Series “Chinook” crashed in the Salmon River about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
ARCADIA TWP. — Roger Brown can't say for sure, but every year he guesses about 2,500 people come to the Arcadia Daze in July. This year, the 41st Arcadia Daze was no exception. The one addition, according to Brown, was more things for kids, including a bouncy house at the tennis courts in Finch Park, and rock and face painting.
Comments / 0