Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

PARIS — With farmland stretching to the tree line over one mile away, there is never a dull moment at Hayes farms. Nearly every crop one can think of is grown on the 300-acre farm, and many items are thus also sold at the Big Rapids Farmers Market for market goers to enjoy. With 12 years of experience at the market, the Hayes family are well-known faces.

PARIS TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO