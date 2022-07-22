ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha businesses forced to increase prices due to inflation

By Alyssa Curtis
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While many businesses began adapting and raising prices during the early stages of the pandemic, owner of The Omaha Bakery, Michelle Kaiser decided against any price increases.

"I believe not raising prices in the middle of that crisis, that was important because people knew we’re just trying to make it work for you and provide quality product," Kaiser said. "I know my business is a luxury item and when people financially can’t afford their gas and groceries I’m going to be the person who’s going to be cut out. My business is not going to be their top priority because get real, they have to feed their family they have to get to work all of those things become their necessity."

After holding off though, it's now become necessary in order to stay in business. This week The Omaha Bakery announced it will be raising prices of some baked goods.

Necessary items to run a bakery like flour, sugar, cream cheese and dairy, even packaging, has increased about 30 percent in just the past few months.

"Our cheesecakes we had to increase because the cost of cream cheese, the butter, the cream, the sour cream, the eggs, dairy has increased 20 to 30 percent," Kaiser said.

Not only have items become more expensive but they're also getting harder to find and quality is dropping.

"Every week it's something new. Pan spray, who would’ve thought pan spray would be something that would be hard to get a hold of? Right now, three of my suppliers have said there's no pan spray available," Kaiser said.

The Omaha Bakery is not the only metro business experiencing this. Block 16 announced they too have to pay more for certain necessities and therefore forced to raise prices. The particular fryer oil that Block 16 uses formerly cost $17 per container, now it's up to $45.

"Basically we’re left with either 'cut down on quality and quality ingredients' or 'raise prices,' and there's no way we’re going to cut the quality down," Paul Urban, owner of Block 16, said.

Both businesses have said the price increases aren't going to be too steep but small increases makes a huge difference over time.

"We knew we needed to do something that people could still afford," Kaiser said, explaining items they sell high volumes of like cookies will go up about 25 cents. "There's such a high volume so a quarter here or there it’s not going to break somebody but it's going to help us out in the long run."

"It really depends on the items we look at the entire cost of the item. Some of them we didn’t need to move they were fine, we’re at our percentage, but some of them we were so far off we had to raise them a dollar, two dollars. It's just really a matter of hitting that number to cover that cost every day," Urban said.

While both were reluctant, they say they're grateful their customers understand.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha Little Bohemia Backyard Bash aims to support local businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Little Bohemia is located in South Omaha. Saturday, at the corner of S. 13th and William Street, people gathered for the Little Bo Backyard Bash. And while people certainly enjoyed the cocktails and singing, the event was intended to expose people to more, to what some locals say is an area in need of revitalization.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Kathmandu Momo Station

OMAHA, Neb. — Kathmandu Momo Station opened its second location in Blackstone, serving up Momos. Momos are a Himalayan dumpling filled with a chicken and a blend of Nepali spices, then drenched in a family recipe sauce ranging from mild to Sherpa. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jonah Gilmore sat down...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Public meeting for north Omaha power plant plans

A great summer evening with low humidity for the metro, rain chances return Monday keeping us cool. 9-year-old is only survivor in Iowa triple homicide. A 9-year-old survived a shooting at an Iowa State Park.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's Little Bo Backyard Bash round two

Little Bohemia is celebrating history and getting a business boost. The second Little Bo Backyard Bash happened Saturday in Omaha. It was on South 13th and William streets, next to Dundee Bank. There was live music, food trucks, drinks and more. With more businesses coming to the area, leaders are...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha couple open city's first frozen custard shop

(Omaha, NE) -- A unique dessert shop is opening its doors in Countryside Village this weekend. Omaha's first, locally owned frozen custard shop, Countryside Cones, will have their grand opening on Saturday, July 23, from noon-10:00 PM. The shop located in Countryside Village, at 8721 Countryside Plaza, will feature soft-serve frozen custard, as well as a vegan (oat-based) soft-serve and a dairy-free/vegan pineapple Dole Whip.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation#Dairy#The Omaha Bakery
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Riverfront Trail to temporarily close

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Portions of a popular trail will be closed starting next week. According to the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department, the paved section of the Riverfront Trail South Levee Access Road will be closed starting next week. The closure will begin on Monday, July 25,...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

4 orphaned puppies fly to Nebraska for a second chance at life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Saturday, 4 orphaned puppies left a rescue in Southeast Missouri, took a flight with “Pilots N Paws” and landed in Lincoln. At just a few weeks old, their mother was hit by a car and had to be put down. All 4 female puppies were taken care of by a rescue in Southeast Missouri, until they were old enough to fly. They are now in the care of a Nebraska non-profit called “Brave Animal Rescue.”
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

New Covid-19 Cases In Lincoln Drop Friday

(KFOR Lincoln July 23, 2022) New Covid 19 cases dropped Friday as the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported 72 new cases of the virus down from the 112 that were reported on Thursday. The Covid 19 risk dial remains at low orange meaning the risk of spread and impact in the community is high and continues to increase.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
klkntv.com

Can you be denied birth control, and what should you do about it?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A TikTok video of a woman saying she was denied her birth control pills from a Walgreens because of the pharmacist’s beliefs has gone viral. Channel 8 reached out to an area pharmacist and a women’s health specialist to see what your options are if you run into the same trouble, and what the ethics are behind the issue.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Wenninghoff Farm owners fight off rumors of closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Word of mouth and social media are fueling rumors that a long-time family-owned business in Omaha has shut down. The owners of Wenninghoff’s Farm say those rumors have slowed business at their indoor farmers market. The rumors may have started because people misunderstood a business deal.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Vehicle collides with North Omaha house, both catch fire Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A one-alarm fire was declared on Sunday in a North Omaha neighborhood after a vehicle struck a house and both caught fire. A representative with the Omaha Police Department was not available to media at the scene. However, witnesses said they observed a vehicle lose control in what appeared to be a single-vehicle collision. The four-door sedan came to rest on its side after careening into a home at the corner of N. 42nd and Spencer Streets.
OMAHA, NE
desmoinesparent.com

5 Family-Friendly Things To Do in Ashland, Nebraska

5 Family-Friendly Things To Do in Ashland, Nebraska. Jump in the car and head west over the Missouri River to a little town called, Ashland, Nebraska. Ashland has been listed as one of the best small towns to visit and I could not agree more! Sometimes the best places for a family road trip is a small Midwest town. Ashland offers a lot of opportunities for adventure, education, shopping, eating, and much more. The Ashland area offers great family fun all year round. Plan a long weekend getaway and make sure you cross off these 5 Family-Friendly Things to do in Ashland, Nebraska.
ASHLAND, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy