Earlier this year, the Venetian introduced the newest venue to the Las Vegas strip with their addition of TAO Beach. The venue is currently hosting residency performances from some of the biggest artists in the world including Alesso, Kaskade, ILLENIUM and Tyga. Now the venue has just announced their latest initiative with a night pool party series kicking off at the end of this month!

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO