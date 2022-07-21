ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine people taken to the hospital, including two with severe injuries, after a shuttle bus crashed at LAX

By LBT_staff
Long Beach Tribune
Long Beach Tribune
 3 days ago
Los Angeles, California – A shuttle bus was involved in an accident on Thursday afternoon at the entrance to Los Angeles International Airport. The accident resulted in two...

