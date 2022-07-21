Nine people taken to the hospital, including two with severe injuries, after a shuttle bus crashed at LAX

DEVELOPING STORY: At least three people were killed and many others wounded after gunfire broke out in Peck Park in Los Angeles. The entire city is on a tactical alert as police hunt down those responsible for the attack. Graphic photos from the scene show one car covered in blood with a lifeless body nearby. Click here to get the KWAM NewsTalk Memphis App — your number one source for political news in the Mid-South.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO