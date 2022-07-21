U.S. Attorney General, Mexican counterpart discuss extradition of captured drug lord

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke by phone with his Mexican counterpart Alejandro Gertz Manero Thursday afternoon regarding the extradition of Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Mexico's navy on Friday captured Caro Quintero, convicted of murdering a U.S. anti-narcotics agent in 1985, in a law enforcement coup that came at a heavy cost when a helicopter used in the mission crashed, killing 14 military personnel. read more

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito

