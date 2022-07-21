ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. Attorney General, Mexican counterpart discuss extradition of captured drug lord

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke by phone with his Mexican counterpart Alejandro Gertz Manero Thursday afternoon regarding the extradition of Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Mexico's navy on Friday captured Caro Quintero, convicted of murdering a U.S. anti-narcotics agent in 1985, in a law enforcement coup that came at a heavy cost when a helicopter used in the mission crashed, killing 14 military personnel. read more

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

AFP

Mexico captures drug fugitive on FBI most-wanted list: navy

Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI list of 10 most wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. He is accused of co-founding the Guadalajara drug cartel and currently runs an arm of the infamous Sinaloa cartel, according to the DEA. He was captured by the navy in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to Mexican media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Complex

Man on Death Row Asks Texas Governor for Delay of Execution So He Can Donate Kidney

A Texas man on death row for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman is asking for a delay of his scheduled execution to facilitate his wish to donate a kidney. Per a recent report from the Associated Press, lawyers representing 39-year-old Ramiro Gonzales—whose trial in the 2001 killing of Bridget Townsend took place in 2006—sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking the Republican to okay a “30-day reprieve” so he could become a living donor. A similar request was also reported to have been sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
TEXAS STATE
