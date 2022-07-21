ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville home

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

July 21 (Reuters) - A singer and actress who appeared this year as blues singer Big Mama Thornton in the film "Elvis" was found dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday, police said.

The body of Shonka Dukureh, 44, was found after one of her two young children found the actress unresponsive and ran to get a neighbor, who called 9-1-1, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a written statement.

Police said no foul play was suspected and that an autopsy had been scheduled to determine her cause of death.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted his condolences to Dukureh's family, saying that she had graduated from Fisk University in the city that she had called home for many years. Dukureh starred alongside Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker in the 2022 film.

Variety reported that "Elvis" marked the first major film role for Dukureh, who was born in North Carolina.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Austin Butler hospitalised after filming Elvis

Austin Butler was hospitalised immediately after filming 'Elvis.'. The 30-year-old actor stars as the late King of Rock and Roll in the new biopic and reportedly ended up bedridden with symptoms of appendicitis once filming was complete, according to EW. He said: "It was all-consuming. Then my body just said,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisk University
TMZ.com

William Hart, Lead Singer of Music Group The Delfonics, Dead at 77

William "Poogie" Hart, the Grammy-award-winning lead singer of the R&B band The Delfonics, has died, TMZ has learned. His son, Hadi, tells TMZ ... William was having trouble breathing so he was recently taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he passed away Thursday from complications during surgery. William...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
Reuters

Reuters

506K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy