ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Customized training helps Thermo Fisher identify potential employees

By Rob Goldberg, Pitt Community College
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHuWz_0goKADkk00
PCC held a ceremony at it’s Greenville Center Annex July 19 to recognize students who completed pre-hire training for Thermo Fisher that day. From left… Read More

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College held a ceremony Tuesday to recognize nine students for successfully completing its most recent round of pre-hire training for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The customized training program was offered through PCC’s Career Services & Workforce Development Department and took place July 11-14 and July 18-19. Course content was selected, revised and approved by Thermo Fisher officials to cover OSHA regulations, math for manufacturing, documentation best practices, working smart, resume creation and job interview skills.

“Thermo Fisher has hundreds of jobs to fill over the next couple of years,” said PCC Industrial Training Coordinator Sheila Ormond. “The program offered at the PCC Greenville Center this month was the ninth pre-hire that we have completed for them. They believe in this program, and it is helping fill those positions, which include operators, formulation technicians, packaging technicians and visual inspectors.”

Ormond said the federally-funded training is part of Pitt’s effort to develop a skilled local workforce and was established through a partnership between the college, Thermo Fisher, Rivers East Workforce Development Board and the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center. She said the goal is to introduce prospective Thermo Fisher employees to the kind of work done by the Greenville biotechnology company in the hope it will reduce employee turnover.

“It gives Thermo Fisher an opportunity to see that the students are serious about employment with them by completing six full days of training,” Ormond said. “As a result, students are guaranteed an on-site interview here at our PCC Greenville Center Annex the same day they complete the program. They use our computer lab to complete a Thermo Fisher application and send ‘thank-you’ letters to their interviewers.”

Ormond said PCC is planning to hold Thermo Fisher pre-hire training sessions once a month “for the foreseeable future.” In order to participate, students must be at least 18 years old and searching for employment.

Another participation prerequisite is the National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC), a portable, nationally-recognized credential that lets employers know jobseekers possess critical skills needed in the workplace. The NCRC identifies an individual’s skill level in applied math, workplace documents and graphic literacy.

PCC offers NCRC testing by appointment only. For information, prospective students may call (252) 493-7592 or email workforcedevelopment@email.pittcc.edu.

The next round of Thermo-Fisher pre-hire training will be offered Aug. 15-18 and Aug. 22-23. To enroll, text “THERMO” to NCWorks at (252) 549-4545 or visit the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center on Bismarck Street in Greenville.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
neusenews.com

WIOA Program helped LCC graduate finished what she had started

Sherrinita Caldwell of Kinston wanted to finish what she had started a few years ago, her college degree. Married, separated, and a single mother of two, she was a stay-at-home mother for a few years. She relocated from Waldorf, MD back to Kinston in 2019 to help care for her mother who was battling cancer. Her mother’s health improved, and Caldwell decided to enroll into the Early Childhood Program at Lenoir Community College.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for July 23, 2002

Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, July 23, 2022 Barbeque Plates - BBQ Plates will be sold by a group of students and their parents and their teachers to raise money for a trip to Europe in 2024. Let’s all help this group open a whole new window in their lives and see their studies came to life.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Some items in two-door fridge are less than 41F. Buckets of sanitizing solutions need to be labeled. Bojangles. 7858 Hwy 70 W, La Grange. Date: 5/31. Score: 96. Observations:. Refrigerated drawers at grill are not holding less than...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Business
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Business
WNCT

Local health officials optimistic after Novavax approved by the FDA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Centers for Disease Control recently approved a new COVID-19 vaccine, one that local health officials reacted to with approval. According to the CDC, around 22% of Americans have yet to get a coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Paul Cook with ECU Brody School of Medicine said the Novavax vaccine could change that. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Car shortage woes impacting ENC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The nationwide car shortage is affecting dealerships across the nation and it’s no exception in Eastern North Carolina.  New cars are becoming harder to come by, and this is causing stress not only to customers but to local dealerships as well.    “It’s a new way of doing business,” said Dealer Principal at Parkway […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wraltechwire.com

More broadband access coming to Pitt, Edgecombe, Nash counties

CHARLOTTE – More high-speed internet access is coming to Pitt, Edgecombe and Nash counties as part of an expansion plan from Charlotte-based Conterra Networks. The company says it will invest some $13.7 million in its next step and another $18.2 million over five years. “We’re committed to enabling limitless...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Child Support Services offering free DNA testing

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Child Support Services is planning to offer free confidential DNA testing. The testing, which is being offered in support of Child Support Awareness Month, will take place at the Pitt County Human Services Center at 203 Government Circle in Greenville on Thursday, August 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitt Community College#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Osha#The Pcc Greenville Center
WNCT

GUC announces four members to board

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville City Council has appointed Marcus Jones to the Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners for a three-year term, beginning July 1. He replaces Minnie Anderson who has completed her terms of office. Commissioner Jones is a Disaster Relief Case Worker for Greene Lamp, a non-profit...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Groundbreaking Held For Homewood Suites At The Maxwell Center

GOLDSBORO – The Wayne County Board of Commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony June 30 to launch the construction of the Homewood Suites by BPR Properties on the campus of The Maxwell Center in Goldsboro. Work is set to begin on the hotel in mid-July and should last 18 months. The nearly 76,000 square-foot Homewood Suites will have 110 rooms as well as additional meeting space to compliment The Maxwell Center’s convention and meeting spaces.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Report: New Bern, Greenville are top places to move

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern and Greenville are looking really popular to out-of-towners. In a new report released by MoveBuddha.com, they analyze which cities are attracting the highest proportions of moves in 2022. Since the start of the year, Greenville is still attracting higher proportions of people moving in than out.
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WNCT

When do students return to public schools in ENC?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As we near the end of summer break, it’s time to start getting ready for back-to-school plans. While most of the public schools in Eastern North Carolina start back on August 29, there are some which start earlier. There are also Early Colleges that will start on earlier dates. Below is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Foster Grandparents Program coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Since 1965, the Foster Grandparents Program (FGP) has provided one-one-mentoring, nurturing, and support to children with special or exceptional needs, or who are in circumstances that limit their academic, social, or emotional development. Foster grandparents volunteer from 2-40 hours a week and receive a tax-free hourly stipend, mileage reimbursement, recognition and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Beaufort Co boating accident sends one to Greenville hospital

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A person involved in a boating accident over the weekend is recovering in the hospital. Beaufort County Emergency Management official Chris Newkirk confirms that one victim was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center on Saturday. Newkirk said the boaters met first responders at 503 Carteret...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville citizens are looking to hit the Mega Millions Lottery

WNCT's Kim Wooten interviews local citizens about playing the Mega Millions Lottery. Greenville citizens are looking to hit the Mega Millions …. Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered. Living Local: Morehead City and Alive at 5. K9 Law and Order seminar hosts 40 teams for training. ECU professor, infectious...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy