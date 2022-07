Larry Hoover has officially renounced the Gangster Disciples in his latest bid for a sentencing break. Hoover's attempt to reduce his sentence under the First Step Act in 2021 was shot down by a judge, though he had a second opportunity this year. The infamous gang leader wrote two letters directed to the judge and the public, offering a rare statement to both the courts and those who've followed his case.

