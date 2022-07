Until the mid-1940s, a gristmill was an important part of Eastern Kentucky communities that provided a needed food source and a lesson in economics. Cornbread is a staple food in the Appalachian mountains. East Kentucky hills provide poor soil for growing wheat, but the yellow clay is a fertile home for corn. A family could farm enough corn not only to feed their livestock, but also have corn to dry for meal to make cornbread. Whenever you needed corn meal, you could take a sack of corn to the local gristmill.

