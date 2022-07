FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Will Devin Ebanks be the missing piece that guides Best Virginia to a title at The Basketball Tournament?. The former WVU star and Los Angeles Laker, who is currently playing professionally in Bahrain, has joined the third edition of this team ahead of Sunday’s round of 64 game against Virginia Dream, which will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

