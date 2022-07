PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Stepping out the door today, it was a beautiful day with more sunshine as we headed towards the afternoon. This is thanks to a weak area of high pressure that’s currently sitting over top of us, providing the nice weather for today, and continuing into tomorrow. We’re looking at the sunshine expected throughout the day as temperatures once again climb up into the lower to mid 80s. The humidity begins to creep back in during the day Saturday, but with a passage of a warm front during the overnight hours and into Sunday, we’ll really begin to feel the humidity once again.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO