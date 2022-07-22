ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian, CA

76-year-old man disappears during regular walk near Julian

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are making a plea for information after a Julian area man who went out for his regular walk Monday and never returned.

Terry Hughes, 76, was wearing a T-shirt and blue shorts, and carrying a bottle filled with water, when he left his Pine Hills home for a walk Monday, around 4 p.m. His wife Constance Hughes says she had been planning to walk with him and her sister.

“He got antsy because she was running late. He said, ‘I’m slower than you. I’ll go out, and you guys can catch up to me,’” said Constance.

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three years ago, the former ironman athlete was still active, and he had a routine.

Constance believes he was headed south headed toward a Girl Scout camp, about a mile and a half away.

“So he was going to go partway. Based on how he felt, turn around and come back the same way,” said Constance.

Deputies say the last sighting of Hughes was about halfway to the camp, a half hour after he began his walk.

“My anxiety is over the top. I really haven't slept since he disappeared,” said Constance.

Since Hughes disappeared, county search crews have been combing a 3 to 4 square mile area in hot temperatures, along with K-9s, and helicopters and drones with infrared cameras.

“Now going on probably a couple of days without water, so we’re very concerned about his well being,” said Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jenkins, who is helping lead the search.

Constance, married to Hughes for more than 30 years, remains optimistic, because of her retired husband's background as a teacher.

“Mentally, he’s very sharp, and he knows survival skills. He was an outdoor educator and taught survival,” said Constance.

Constance is now making a plea for information, for a credible sighting to help narrow the search.

“So many multiple choices in this. We need to narrow down where he was and at what time,” said Constance.

Anyone with information is asked the call the Sheriff's communication center at 858-565-5200.

sandiegocountynews.com

Driver killed in vehicle collision with parked SUV

El Cajon, CA–A 38-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into an unoccupied parked SUV Friday evening in El Cajon, authorities said. El Cajon police responded to a report at 7:23 p.m. of a vehicle collision in the 900 block of Broadway. Upon arrival, officers found a black...
EL CAJON, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Felon Stabs K-9 (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
