EUGENE, Ore. -- As he approached the finish line, anchor leg Marvin Bracy pretended the baton was a can, popped the top and took a giant gulp. Good reason for the mini-celebration -- the American men got the baton around in the 4x100 relay. That hasn't always been a guarantee. But the lineup of Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall and Bracy cruised into the final with the fastest qualifying time Friday night at world championships.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO