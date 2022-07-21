ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Mokma "learning as I go" in pro baseball

2019 Holland Christian graduate Chris Mokma has been part of the Miami Marlins organization the last three years after being drafted out of high school.

Mokma made the hard choice to go pro instead of take the scholarship offer to Michigan State, but said he is very pleased with where he is currently.

"I love the decision I made," Mokma said while home on the all-start break this week. "Three years in, the development I've been getting is good, obviously all my pitches are getting better, I'm adding pitches, kind of just learning as I go. It is good to be developed in a pro organization, obviously this would have been my draft year of college but you never know what would have been if I went to Michigan State, so I'm happy with my decision.

After not great numbers at Jupiter last season, Mokma turned it around with Hammerhead to start 2022.

Chris Mokma pleased with progress this season

He had a 4-1 record with a 3.58 earned run average and struck out 33 in 32 and two thirds innings, it earned him a promotion to high A Beliot in the Midwest League where he now pitches much closer to home.

"It is great being close to home," Mokma said. "My parents have come to probably two-thirds of my starts, I would guess, which has been really nice to have that support. My grandparents have been able to make it out, my friends have made it out, had a lot of people come watch me which is awesome and I can come home on an All-Star break like this and just spend some time with my family."

