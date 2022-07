KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people have died in a Monday morning apartment fire that Kansas City fire investigators are calling “suspicious”. Crews responded at 4:29 a.m. to the fire call at Vivion Oaks Apartments just west of North Oak Trafficway, north of NE Vivion Road in Kansas City, MO. There they found a building fully engulfed by flames. Crews fought the fire for a bit and made their way inside to clear the structure, then pulled crews out and fought the flames from the outside.

7 HOURS AGO