Looks like Blizzard accidentally leaked the release date for Wrath of the Lich King Classic

By Jody Macgregor
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Blizzard)

As spotted by WoW Head (opens in new tab), Blizzard seems to have let slip the Wrath of the Lich King Classic release date a wee bit earlier than intended. According to an image uploaded to the WoW Classic website (opens in new tab), and then quickly removed from it, "The Lich King Returns September 26, 2022".

When we tried to decide which World of Warcraft expansion Classic should end on, Fraser made a solid argument for Wrath of the Lich King to be its finale, writing, "I wouldn't say WoW peaked in 2008—I'll never give up my Demon Hunter—but that's definitely a time I'd love to revisit. It's where Blizzard started beefing up the quest design and using phasing for more ambitious storytelling, and it's the story I'd been waiting for since Frozen Throne."

It's also where Blizzard has decided to start seriously tweaking the way old expansions work in their World of Warcraft Classic incarnations. That's why this time you'll be able to play as a Death Knight from the off, rather than having to unlock the class by getting another character to level 55, as it was in the before times.

If you're too impatient to wait until September 26, you can still opt-in to join the Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta (opens in new tab), which has been running since June.

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

