White Oak, TX

East Texas officers train to respond to school shooting with ballistic shields

KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of White Oak is asking for residents to cut back on their water usage. They have activated their five-stage water conservation plan, and officials want residents to voluntarily conserve now before...

easttexasradio.com

Five Dead In Smith County Crash

Five people were killed Friday in a head-on collision on Highway 110 North in Smith County. All passengers from both cars involved are dead. The passengers of the Dodge Charger were 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, and 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., both of Tyler. The passengers of the Chevy Tahoe were 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca and one juvenile from Mexico. According to investigators, the Charger was traveling at an excessive speed on the wrong side of the road.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
Tyler, TX
KTRE

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Officials search for east Texas teen missing for months

MARSHALL, Texas — Officials declared 16-year-old Talya Jones of Marshall, Texas missing. Talya was last seen on April 2 with blond braids, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said. NCMEC did not provide a description of what Talya was last seen wearing. Talya is black and stands...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Over 350 youth, families in BCS for 60th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show

Officials with the City of Longview give KLTV an update on The Longview Comprehensive Plan, which has been in the making since 2013. The policy document outlines the Longview community's vision and goals and includes sections on transportation, parks, public facilities, neighborhood and community livability, economic development and annexation.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Businesses donate apartment furnishings through Lufkin ministry

Businesses donate apartment furnishings through Lufkin ministry
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City of Marshall opens emergency cooling center

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - High temperatures in Harrison County this week have led to an emergency cooling center opening in the City of Marshall. The Marshall Fire Department Community Room will serve as an emergency cooling center starting Monday. The center will provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show

Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show
LONGVIEW, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

5 killed in head-on collision on East Texas highway

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a car driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway in East Texas early Friday collided with an SUV, killing all five people in the vehicles. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the collision happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Texas highway 110 about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Tyler and 85 miles east of Dallas.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Witness describes scene of five-person fatality

Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan's Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market. For the fifth day of National Zoo Keeper Week, veterinarian technician McKenzie Easley gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for the health and wellbeing of the animals at Caldwell Zoo.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview officials give update on city’s development plan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Longview give KLTV an update on The Longview Comprehensive Plan, which has been in the making since 2013. The policy document outlines the Longview community’s vision and goals and includes sections on transportation, parks, public facilities, neighborhood and community livability, economic development and annexation.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Bond set for suspect in Longview murder

Bond set for suspect in Longview murder
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County maintenance causes lane closures this week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Flaggers will be controlling traffic on FM 2207 this week as crews perform maintenance in Gregg County causing lane closures. According to TxDOT, starting this week, crews will be working on a blade level up, base repairs and edging operations on FM 2207. Maintenance will be northbound and southbound from […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX

