Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Virginia Beach man who confessed to killing spree

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCola Beale, 31, is accused of killing three...

www.13newsnow.com

wfxrtv.com

Two teens arrested following shooting at Virginia cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers are now in custody following a shooting involving police on East Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon. The location was Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk, near the Campostella Bridge. According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred during the apprehension of...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Police investigating shooting on West 39th St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of W. 39th Street and Granby Street in Norfolk Sunday. According to dispatchers, someone called about a shooting around 6 p.m. Evidence markers lined part of west 39th and Granby Streets, as Norfolk Police officers searched for clues.
NORFOLK, VA
cbs17

Fraudulent GoFundMe named Virginia TV anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Shanita Eure-Lewis told WAVY-TV it plans to create a way for people to donate to help her children, but have not set up anything at this time. A fraudulent GoFundMe account emerged this week, showing photos of Eure-Lewis. It claimed to be...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

1 killed in crash in Southhampton County, 2 flown to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. - A crash on 58 in Southhampton County has left a person dead and two others injured. According to police, this was a 2 vehicle crash involving a van, carrying three people, and a box truck with the driver as the only occupant. The call from the crash came in at 6:50 and it is being considered a rollover crash that sent two of the three passengers to the hospital via helicopter.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia State Police investigating interstate shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: the above video is from a story on a different interstate shooting earlier in the month. A 24-year-old man was seriously hurt when he was shot at from an unknown vehicle on I-264 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police. A spokesperson...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 Hampton men wanted on gun charges in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two men from Hampton are wanted on gun charges in connection to an incident on July 7 in York County. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Laquan Petties-Wallace has active warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and concealed weapon.
YORK COUNTY, VA

