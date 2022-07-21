Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Virginia Beach man who confessed to killing spree

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers are now in custody following a shooting involving police on East Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon. The location was Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk, near the Campostella Bridge. According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred during the apprehension of...
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of W. 39th Street and Granby Street in Norfolk Sunday. According to dispatchers, someone called about a shooting around 6 p.m. Evidence markers lined part of west 39th and Granby Streets, as Norfolk Police officers searched for clues.
NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — An arrest turned into an officer-involved shooting at a Norfolk cemetery on Friday, July 22. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., officers from the Portsmouth Police Department were called to Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in the 1000 block of East Indian River Road, to apprehend a “violent offender,” according to police.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Shanita Eure-Lewis told WAVY-TV it plans to create a way for people to donate to help her children, but have not set up anything at this time. A fraudulent GoFundMe account emerged this week, showing photos of Eure-Lewis. It claimed to be...
SUFFOLK, Va. - A crash on 58 in Southhampton County has left a person dead and two others injured. According to police, this was a 2 vehicle crash involving a van, carrying three people, and a box truck with the driver as the only occupant. The call from the crash came in at 6:50 and it is being considered a rollover crash that sent two of the three passengers to the hospital via helicopter.
NORFOLK, Va. - A 36-year-old Norfolk man will serve five active years in prison in connection with a 2021 burglary at a Ghent home. Nicholas Patrick Bond pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and was sentenced to serve six years in prison with one year suspended, conditioned upon one year of good behavior following his release.
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: the above video is from a story on a different interstate shooting earlier in the month. A 24-year-old man was seriously hurt when he was shot at from an unknown vehicle on I-264 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police. A spokesperson...
NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting on the interstate in Norfolk. According to Virginia State Police, state troopers responded to Interstate 264 near Military Highway in Norfolk at 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, for a report of a shooting. The victim,...
RICHMOND, Va. — U.S. Marshals in Richmond arrested a man Wednesday night who had been wanted for several violent crimes through the Hampton Roads area. Thursday, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service said Brian Askew, 35, had been taken into custody. The Department of Justice had previously identified...
NORFOLK, Va.- A mass shooting threat was made to the Hampton Roads PrideFest, according to court records. A search warrant states that a tip to police came in at 11:30 a.m. on June 25. It states someone was threatening to “do a mass shooting.”. In recent weeks there have...
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two men from Hampton are wanted on gun charges in connection to an incident on July 7 in York County. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Laquan Petties-Wallace has active warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and concealed weapon.
