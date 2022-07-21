Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Virginia Beach man who confessed to killing spree

SUFFOLK, Va. - A crash on 58 in Southhampton County has left a person dead and two others injured. According to police, this was a 2 vehicle crash involving a van, carrying three people, and a box truck with the driver as the only occupant. The call from the crash came in at 6:50 and it is being considered a rollover crash that sent two of the three passengers to the hospital via helicopter.

