ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Premier Lacrosse League to come to Fairfield University this weekend

By Mark Sudol
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSfjm_0goK0wmM00

Lacrosse is a very popular sport in Fairfield County, so when a professional league was looking for a place to showcase the sport, the area was one of the first places they thought of.

The Premier Lacrosse League is coming to Rafferty Stadium at Fairfield University this weekend. The league touts the best players in the country. The eight-team league tours the nation.

Former New Canaan High School lacrosse star Andy Towers coaches one of the teams and knows bringing elite lacrosse to Rafferty Stadium is a smart move.

"It’s been a staple of the environment for you know 40-50 years and it makes sense that you would bring the sport played at the highest level by the best players in the world to a hot bed area," said Towers.

Norwalk's Brent Adams is playing this weekend. His former coach at Fairfield University, Andy Copelan, will be on hand coaching the Waterdogs.

"He's done an unbelievable job. He's a really smart guy, he's a really good guy. And I think the men on his team really respond to his approach," said Towers.

Teams in the league currently aren't affiliated with any one city, but Towers thinks if that changes, Fairfield could be in the mix.

"I could see Fairfield absolutely being a city that they would attach a franchise to," said Towers.

Two games will be played on both Saturday and Sunday at Rafferty Stadium. Tickets can be purchased here .

Fairfield had a team a few years ago in Major League Lacrosse called the Connecticut Hammerheads.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Oakdale Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery Prize

Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at about $50,000. Fairfield County resident Louis Pulitano, of Stratford, won a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store, located at 911 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery then announced that Zachary Renaldi,...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Fairfield, CT
College Sports
City
Fairfield, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Fairfield County, CT
Sports
Fairfield, CT
Sports
GreenwichTime

Bugatti Greenwich honored as the hypercar’s top dealer in the world

Bugatti Greenwich is the first dealer in North America to receive the prestigious award. Each year, the Sales Excellence Program recognizes the top three performing brand managers from around the world who not only meet sales targets, but who also showcase what it means to be an official Bugatti representative. In 2021, Cygler exceeded his target by more than double, skyrocketing him to become the No. 1 dealer in the world.
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

The Grand Opening of Sonic in Danbury Was a Lively Affair

Ain't no party like a grand opening party, cause a grand opening party don't stop. At least this is the case in Danbury, CT. I've attended a bunch of ribbon-cuttings in my days at I-95, and learned nobody does it better than Danbury. The recent Grand Opening of the Sonic Drive-In on White Street was packed and loaded with familiar faces.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Adams
Eyewitness News

Ten Conn. state parks close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), ten state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity. These high temperatures make people either stay inside in the AC or head outside. People Channel 3 spoke with say...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Otis Elevator headquartered in Connecticut

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly called Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products, which include elevators, escalators, and conveyor belts like you see at airports.
FARMINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Connecticut could reach record-high temperatures this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Weather experts and Connecticut officials are warning of the excessive heat expected this weekend with temperatures soaring to near record highs and the air feeling like more than 100 degrees in some areas. Across Connecticut, a heat advisory is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Lacrosse League#Fairfield University#Lacrosse Players#Major League Lacrosse#The Connecticut H
Register Citizen

The Dish: Instagram star @TheShirleyTempleKing, Yankees’ Bernie Williams dine at different CT restaurants

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Instagram star and TV personality Leo Kelly of @TheShirleyTempleKing fame was at Happy Monkey on Greenwich Avenue with chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten last week reviewing the menu and having a Shirley! The popular 8-year-old, a Fairfield native and son of Lisa and Tom Kelly, has earned over 217,000 Instagram followers and his own line of beverages with his review of Shirley Temple drinks from different restaurants.
mycitizensnews.com

Romano named principal of Maple Hill Elementary School

NAUGATUCK — Maple Hill Elementary School will have new leadership for the upcoming school year. The Board of Education unanimously approved to hire Lisa Romano of Watertown as the school’s newest principal. The current principal Cheryl Kane, who has led the school for 8 years, will remain at the school until Romano takes over. Kane will then continue to work for the school board until she retires in January.
NAUGATUCK, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: Sage-Allen Department Store, Hartford CT

This video is about the various buildings of Sage-Allen department store in Hartford, Connecticut. It first opened in 1889 at the corner of Main and Pratt Streets in a building previously occupied by the older dry goods store of Talcott & Post. In 1898, Sage-Allen erected its own building across the street, right next door to a building opened in 1894 by R. Ballerstein’s millinery store. Major expansions or alterations to Sage-Allen were opened in 1905, 1911, 1917, 1929 and 1967. The Hartford store closed in 1990.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Premier League
Register Citizen

Splash Car Wash expanding to Milford

MILFORD — Residents will soon have a new option to keep their cars looking spiffy, with the Planning and Zoning Board approving plans for a new Splash Car Wash at 1552 Boston Post Road. The plans call for a 6,250-square-foot building with up to six parking spaces. The business...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Lifelong Shelton resident, Video 7 owner Robert Achille dies

SHELTON — The city has lost an educator, championship volleyball coach and owner of one of the longest running video stores in the country. Robert Achille, 64, a lifelong Shelton resident and owner of the iconic Video 7 on Kneen Street for more than three decades, died July 15 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
SHELTON, CT
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy