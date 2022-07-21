ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Winning numbers drawn in 'Gimme 5' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the “Gimme 5” game were:

13-14-19-21-38

(thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

