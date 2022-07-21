Winning numbers drawn in ‘Wild Money’ game

BOSTON (AP) — A district attorney in Massachusetts announced Monday he’s adding two positions to prosecute civil rights cases because he’s concerned about organized white supremacist actions in Boston this year and anticipates more unrest during upcoming elections. The district attorney for Suffolk County, which includes Boston, announced the addition of civil rights prosecutors for district and superior court two days after three men were arrested at a rally in Boston. District Attorney Kevin Hayden said it was a gathering of the group known as NSC-131, or the Nationalist Social Club. The group protested in the diverse Jamaica Plain neighborhood, outside a historic home that had just hosted a children’s drag queen story hour. “It’s clear to me that Massachusetts and Boston have become target destinations for groups that spread hate,” he said in a statement.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO