Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Wild Money’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Wild Money” game were:

01-02-05-10-13, Extra: 11

(one, two, five, ten, thirteen; Extra: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $44,000

Community Policy