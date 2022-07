WEST CHESTER, PA — Everett Stern has made the 231-page Flynn Report document available as a free download on his Substack channel https://everettstern.substack.com. The report which has been submitted to the DOJ (Department of Justice) details alleged attempts by the Patriot Caucus, headed by Michael Flynn, to blackmail and exhort Republican politicians to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and their ongoing efforts to lay the groundwork that could shape the outcome of future elections. The report contains photos, legal filings, text messages and other correspondence related to an attempt to have Stern’s private intelligence company Tactical Rabbit reportedly find compromising information on current members of the US Congress and Senate and use it to pressure them. Stern has previously testified before the January 6th Committee.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO