Madison, WI

City of Madison seeking information to increase sustainable purchasing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fitchburg Farmer’s Market offered free eye exams alongside a Packer meet-and-greet. In five minutes or less, a catalytic converter can be cut off a car, and according...

Dane Co. spending ~$500K helping communities connect bike trails

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. will spend nearly a half-million dollars helping expand their bicycle trails and link them to other ones across the county. The Co. Executive’s Office revealed the grants Monday, explaining they will be divided between three cities and a village. “Dane County has an...
Non-profit Do Good Wisconsin collects, delivers school supplies to area teachers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to the community’s support, over 100 teachers across Wisconsin will receive boxes full of school supplies. Do Good Wisconsin, an organization based in Madison, is in its 4th year of its School Supply Drive for Teachers. Since the start of the program in 2019 over 750 area teachers have received support in the form of school supplies.
Area Counties Now With High levels of COVID-19 Community Spread

Dane County and several other area counties have high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest data provided by the Centers for Disease Control. Dane County moved up from “medium” to “high” when the organization updated its data Thursday. As a result, Public Health Madison and Dane County is encouraging people to take extra precautions against the virus, like making sure you’re up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks in public indoor spaces. Dane County isn’t the only county in the area with a high level. Columbia, Green, Rock, Iowa and Grant County also are in the same category.
Dane County Board approves funding for gun buyback program

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Board paved the way for a gun buyback program Thursday. The board approved a resolution to provide funding for the program, which will be run by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department. The event, tentatively scheduled for August 13, gives residents a chance to safely dispose of unwanted guns. Supporters hope the program will keep weapons out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.
Richland Center man found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Richland Center Police provided an update Sunday night that Lyle Carley was located and is safe. A missing endangered person alert was issued for a 70-year-old Richland Center man Sunday night. According to Richland Center Police, he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at...
#Vandalism#Graffiti#Catholic Church#East Side#Packer#Janesville K 9 Fred#K 9#The Dane County Fair
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young boy from Madison was struck by lightning while camping with his family at Mirror Lake State Park. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Warden Mike Green told NBC15 the lightning hit a tree on their campsite, traveled into the ground through the roots of the tree, and made contact with the boy.
MADISON, WI
Dane County Sheriff’s Office resumes search for missing boater on Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office resumed their search for a missing boater on Lake Monona Sunday. Officials said that at around 1 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the lake after a 74-year-old Milwaukee man went overboard while fishing. First responders were not immediately able to find him. The Sheriff’s Office’s dive team searched near the...
Saturday evening storms knock out power across Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people are waking up in the dark on Sunday morning after severe thunderstorms swept through the area Saturday night. As of 8:00 a.m., an estimated 1,300 Alliant Energy customers in Dane County are without power according to the utility company’s outage map. The company also reported an estimated 75 customers remain in the dark in Green County and another 111 in Rock County.
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found

Cancer survivor rappels down 14 stories to raise awareness, funds for cancer. Community members, including a local cancer survivor, rappelled 14 stories off a Madison hotel Sunday afternoon all in the name of cancer. Gubernatorial debate features three Republicans running for Gov. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A political debate...
S. Blair Street open in both directions for first time in two months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced Monday evening that after two months, South Blair Street is now open to both sides of traffic. The road has been closed the past two months due to construction, and the city hopes its reopening will improve access to both businesses and residences along the street.
Madison apartment fire displaces one

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department said one person was displaced after an apartment fire early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a multi-unit apartment building on the 2300 block of Badger Parkway around 5:15 a.m. According to MFD, the first crews on scene reported that the...
Plane lands in Beaver Dam industrial park after engine fails

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A small plane made an emergency landing in the Beaver Dam industrial park Friday, July 22. No one was injured. According to police, the plane went down around 4:45 p.m. that afternoon near Commercial Drive just east of Beaver Dam Lake. The pilot, one of three...
Monona Terrace anniversary celebration rescheduled to Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southcentral Wisconsin is expecting an evening of severe storms with a system blowing in around 5 p.m. Saturday and the Monona Terrace is postponing the 25th anniversary celebration that was scheduled for the night, they announced. Monona Terrace officials say that the event will be rescheduled...
Driver dies in Beloit motorcycle crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department said Sunday afternoon that the driver of a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon has died. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Milwaukee and Town Hall Roads. Beloit PD said the driver was identified as a 57-year-old Beloit man. The...
