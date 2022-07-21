City of Madison seeking information to increase sustainable purchasing

Dane County and several other area counties have high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest data provided by the Centers for Disease Control. Dane County moved up from “medium” to “high” when the organization updated its data Thursday. As a result, Public Health Madison and Dane County is encouraging people to take extra precautions against the virus, like making sure you’re up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks in public indoor spaces. Dane County isn’t the only county in the area with a high level. Columbia, Green, Rock, Iowa and Grant County also are in the same category.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO