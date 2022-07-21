Voter advocates file complaint against Tippecanoe County election board

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, along with Common Cause Indiana, filed an administrative complaint Thursday against the Tippecanoe County Board of Elections and Registration, claiming ongoing violations related to voter registration.

Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush described the complaint as a case of "misunderstanding" that "mischaracterizes the truth of the situation."

According to the complaint, members of the local League of Women Voters learned Roush instructed her staff to require voters registering for the first time with a hand-delivered registration form to show additional proof of residency.

"This requirement is a violation of state and federal voter registration laws, which requires the additional residency documentation ONLY when a voter registration form is delivered by the United States Postal Service," according to a release from Common Cause Indiana, a nonpartisan organization promoting open, ethical, and accountable government across the state.

The complaint states that the issue arose in fall 2021 as League of Women Voters volunteers began registering high school students in the Tippecanoe County area and were told by the students they were asked by the election board to provide proof of residence to complete their voter registrations.

"We were immediately concerned," according to a statement on the League's website. "Most high school students can't easily prove their residence (they don't pay utility bills and rent the place where they live) and until this type of proof was provided their votes would not be counted."

Roush, when contacted by the Journal & Courier, contested the complaint's assertions.

"I did not advise Election Board staff to require a first-time voter registrant whose paper voter registration form was hand delivered to produce additional proof of residency documentation," Roush said in a statement Friday. "There has not been a Voter Registration application in our county rejected due to the lack of residency documentation.

"I did advise election staff to contact voter registrants directly if there were any problems with their applications. It is always our policy to contact voter registrants directly if there are problems. For example, if their social security does not match or if they used an out of state Driver’s license number on the form. The later resulted in an opportunity to explain to a student that they could not be registered in more than one state, because that could result in them voting twice."

The complaint asks the Indiana Election Division to review all registrations entered by Tippecanoe County since Jan. 1, 2018, to identify any voter registrations that required more residency documentation for approval and completion.

"Despite written communication from both the Republican and Democrat co-directors of the (Indiana Election Division) that their additional requirements violate the law," Common Cause stated, "Tippecanoe County continues this practice."

First-time voters are quite often high school students and, in the case of Purdue University in Tippecanoe County, college students— a point Ken Jones, chairman of the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette Voter Services Committee, referenced in Thursday's announcement.

“The League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette works hard to register voters and encourage civic participation in our community," Jones stated. "We have a long tradition of outreach at high schools and area colleges to register first-time voters. Our efforts are being undermined by county election officials, who are requiring new voters to jump through additional hoops before their votes will be counted. This is unnecessary and unlawful, and our complaint seeks to bring it to an end, since county officials aren’t willing to take the state’s directives.”

Roush, in her statement to the J&C, detailed interactions with Jones to explain certain steps her office felt were necessary and why.

"Election Staff tried to work with Ken Jones, a voter advocate, to help him understand the identity requirements, as he did not want the students to have any requirements. In Indiana, a voter must have a valid picture ID when they vote in person. Staff also stated that every Federal Voter Application form Mr. Jones brought in was processed," Roush stated. "Mr. Jones was originally contacted by staff to encourage him to instruct students to write legibly and include an email or phone number so they could be contacted if there were problems.

"Stacks of applications turned in by advocacy groups need a special level of review. Often these harvested applications are illegible, include residencies other than our county or state, addresses are undeliverable as written, and even birth dates and signatures are missing."

Roush added that "staff go the extra mile to reach out to the registrant," ensuring "all eligible voter registrations get registered."

The complaint can be found at leaguelafayette.org

Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana, said in the statement, “We joined this complaint because it is critically important that every county in Indiana implement our voting laws consistently and by the book.

"It’s already harder to vote in Indiana than in most other states. Erecting additional administrative barriers to the ballot box cannot be allowed, and we hope that the action we are taking today will force Tippecanoe County to come into compliance with the law and send notice to other counties that violations won’t be tolerated.”

Roush sees the complaint as a misunderstanding that will be resolved once the Election Division reviews the details.

"Unfortunately, I believe the complaint is founded on a misunderstanding of the registration process as set out in statute and in several regards, mischaracterizes the truth of the situation," Roush concluded. "We are confident that when the Election Division reviews the matter, those who brought the complaint will have a clearer comprehension of the truth and applicable laws. We look forward to bringing all interested parties along in truly meaningful engagement, and hope all will focus on more constructive methods of dialogue."

Deanna Watson is the executive editor at the Journal & Courier. Contact her at dwatson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @deannawatson66.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Voter advocates file complaint against Tippecanoe County election board