Housing market enters recession territory. Here’s what that means

By Katie McKellar
deseret.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been paying attention to the U.S. housing market, you’ve likely seen words like “correction” and “recession” crop up more and more. Earlier this week, National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard warned on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” of a “tough time” ahead for home builders as data...

deseret.com

Is the housing market frenzy over? Buyer competition drops to lowest level in 2 years

As the U.S. housing market cools, homebuyers are taking a bit more of the power back from what’s been an extremely seller-friendly market for over two years. At the peak of the pandemic housing frenzy — especially in the West — buyers were facing brutal competition, with some homes seeing dozens of offers within days of hitting the market.
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Inflation is America’s ‘most pressing economic challenge,’ but what does it mean?

On a cool October afternoon in 1974, President Gerald Ford stood before a joint session of Congress and announced America had a new “public enemy No. 1”: inflation. That month, the consumer price index — which tracks the prices of food, energy and other commodities — rose 12.3%, the biggest increase in nearly four decades. Americans concurred: 80% fretted about the economy being the country’s greatest problem, according to a Gallup poll.
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Is this the Wasatch Front’s windiest summer? The data blew us away

If you live in northern Utah, the wind has been hard to ignore the last several months. Strong winds aided several large fires through the state, including the Halfway Hill fire, which bloomed to over 10,000 acres in July, while gusts of over 60 mph brought dust from the Great Salt Lake’s dry lakebed raining down on the Wasatch Front.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
The Associated Press

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
BUSINESS
deseret.com

What’s different about BA.5, the latest version of COVID-19?

There’s something different about the version of COVID-19 that is responsible for a climb in cases and hospitalizations in Utah and the rest of the country. “BA.5 is unique in the fact it’s what we call immune evasive,” Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious diseases physician at Intermountain Healthcare, recently told reporters during a virtual news conference on the virus’ continued spread in Utah.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Opinion: Be wary of a quarry in Parleys Canyon

Latter-day Saint pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley 175 years ago. Shortly thereafter, early apostles and their families started settling the Salt Lake Valley. Parley P. Pratt, who Parleys Canyon was named after, and Willard Richards, who was in Carthage Jail with Joseph Smith when he was martyred, are two of those families who made the original trek to the Salt Lake Valley. These families homesteaded and still own property in Parleys Canyon that would be irreparably harmed by the I-80 South Quarry being proposed by Granite Construction and Jesse Lassley, Tree Farm LLC.
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

Opinion: Executive involvement means everything in employee retention

After months of a historically tight labor market and companies offering unprecedented benefits in an effort to lure workers, there are signs that the market is cooling. Unfortunately for companies needing hourly workers, the cooling is primarily happening at salaried levels. It’s not unusual during times of chronically low staffing for senior leadership to get involved in the hiring, onboarding, training and retention of hourly employees. This leads to a rash of trendy solutions like referral bonuses, probationary periods and the like. Right now, the solution that’s en vogue is the 90-day rule.
ECONOMY
deseret.com

Toys R Us is making a comeback ... again

Toys R Us is making a grand return. Driving the news: Macy’s has announced that the Toys R Us brand will appear in every Macy’s store in the U.S. this holiday season, according to a news release. Toys R Us will reemerge with in-store shops at Macy’s locations starting in late July and will continue rolling out through Oct. 15.
LOS ANGELES, CA

