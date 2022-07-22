Autism therapy center to open in Wapakoneta

LIMA — Milli Nance’s hands shook with each tiny, hesitant step forward during her first time using Virtual Reality. It took a bit of daring to don the swimming goggle-like Oculus Rift headset that connected wirelessly to a computer so she could play ‘Richie’s Plank Experience.’ It is a game where a simulated plank extends beyond the edge of an 80-story skyscraper. Nance’s goal was to walk to the plank’s edge and then off it, falling to the ground. It was a steep challenge, considering she had to confront her fear of heights.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO