Autism therapy center to open in Wapakoneta

LIMA — For the first time in over 80 years, the City will build a pool next to Lima Senior. The new project, known as the ‘Lima Community Aquatic Center’, will begin construction in 2023. The capital has been fully obtained at $8.9 million. The City of Lima will use $4 million from its general fund, the Lima City Schools have provided $2.4 million and the State has approved $2.4 million for this project.
LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership is now accepting applications to provide rent assistance to eligible renters. WOCAP had received money to provide rent assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has received additional funding from the State of Ohio. WOCAP will now once again start accepting rental assistance applications for a waiting list.
No matter how someone comes into a community, officials want it to look nice and welcoming. For the past few years, the Defiance community has been working on comprehensive improvements to make the eastside neighborhoods more inviting to current and new residents, businesses and others. Defiance Mayor Mike McCann said...
LIMA — Milli Nance’s hands shook with each tiny, hesitant step forward during her first time using Virtual Reality. It took a bit of daring to don the swimming goggle-like Oculus Rift headset that connected wirelessly to a computer so she could play ‘Richie’s Plank Experience.’ It is a game where a simulated plank extends beyond the edge of an 80-story skyscraper. Nance’s goal was to walk to the plank’s edge and then off it, falling to the ground. It was a steep challenge, considering she had to confront her fear of heights.
LIMA — A new virtual care system was unveiled in June at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center. The Banyan Virtual Nursing System was so successful on the unit where it was initially implemented that it was added to two additional units last week. Currently, St. Rita’s is the...
LIMA — With Ohio Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, set to leave the Ohio House of Representatives at the conclusion of this term, he may not have suspected that his potential successor was already at the statehouse. Thanks to the ongoing redistricting process, that may be the case. Rep. Susan...
VAN WERT — Over 200 tables of model railroad train cars and engines as well as working model railroad display accessories (like buildings, tracks and the people) were available for sale or trade during one of the region’s most popular event for model train collectors. Now in its...
LIMA — As of Friday, July 22, the CDC has determined that the majority of Ohio counties, including Allen County, are communities with HIGH risk for transmission of COVID-19. The CDC uses the following information to determine if a county is at a HIGH, MEDIUM or LOW Community. Risk...
DAYTON — Looking to have a “stinking good time?” Well, you’re in luck!. The annual Garlic Fest is set to kick off today at Carroll High School in Dayton. The festival will start at 1:00 p.m. and go until 10:00 p.m., according to the festival’s website.
SIDNEY — After two years in the making, finally a ribbon cutting was held Friday afternoon for the new Binkley Pavilion located in the Aschenbach Grove in Tawawa Park. The pavilion has been open for use since April 2022. Roughly about 40 people attended the ribbon cutting on the...
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is again requiring city employees to wear masks as Montgomery County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. In a message sent to employees this week, city manager Shelley Dickstein said that effective July 18, city personnel were required to wear face masks or coverings when in city buildings and city vehicles.
The roses are red and the thorns are quite thorny this week in our garden:. Rose: To the family of Lima icon Jim Lynch, the former Notre Dame and Kansas City Chiefs football player who died last week. Your loss is our loss, as Lynch was a good representative of this area and his alma matter, Lima Central Catholic.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County has returned to a high level COVID designation according to Allen County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, there have been 206 new reported cases in Allen County in the last seven days. Of those...
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County has been experiencing an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the past several weeks. Due to this increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised Miami County from low to high level in its COVID-19 Community Level Framework.
CAIRO — Sixty-five farmers and land owners attended the Soil Health field day at Burkholder Healthy Farms in Cairo, Ohio on Wednesday. Farmers discussed a varied number of topics including, no till, planting cover crops, carbon sequestration, water infiltration and seed treatment options. When beginning to use these options,...
Sarasota? Scottsdale? Charleston? ... Nah, the Rust Belt is where it’s at. Dayton does not have a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame like Cleveland or a world renowned zoo like Columbus or an NFL team that made the Super Bowl like Cincinnati. But Dayton’s got Ohio’s biggest cities...
There is momentum in Lima like we have not witnessed in a while: $26 million in federal tax money back to Lima (ARPA funds), private citizens investing in downtown, the addition of Rhodes State. WOW. The really good news is the process by which the ARPA money is being spent....
Ashley M. Kuhlman, Defiance, was granted a divorce from Travis A. Kuhlman, Ottawa. They were married Aug. 4, 2017 in Ottawa and have two children. Hunter R. Baldridge, 25, Findlay, was placed on five years community control for possession of fentanyl. He was ordered to complete a GED course and testing, obtain and maintain employment and successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
Rich with history and looking to the future, Springfield is a lively Midwestern city with all of the charm of a small town and the amenities of a larger city. Its past, dating to as early as 700 B.C. with ancient First Nations settlements, is preserved in artifacts, village sites, the new Heritage Center Museum - once the Springfield City Hall - and historic buildings along the National Road. Springfield's artistic trailblazers are celebrated in the city's theaters, dance venues and galleries.
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Those prices don't seem to be getting any lower at the grocery these days. Our Nathan Kitchens spoke with area shoppers to see how they are dealing with inflation and how the need is impacting our local food bank. There's no avoiding it. It seems like...
