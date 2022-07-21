Remember the late Robin Williams on his birthday with these 5 movies
Influential actor Robin Williams died by suicide in 2014 while battling Lewy body dementia. He is still remembered for his legendary performances, banking over a hundred acting credits during his lifetime. A legendary career. Williams was first discovered for playing the role of “Mork, from Ork,” an extraterrestrial from...
Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
Late last night, American Pickers fans were shocked and horrified to learn that beloved treasure hunter Frank Fritz had been hospitalized following a stroke. Upon news of the life-threatening health scare, both fans and Fritz’s fellow pickers sent the star messages of love and comfort. Among them was American...
Shonka Dukureh was found dead Thursday, “in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her 2 young children,” according to Nashville police. Dukureh had recently achieved notoriety in her portrayal of Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” but her career was filled with years of performing in various capacities.
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. His publicist Roger Neal said he died Monday morning in Indiana of natural causes. Sorvino had dealt with health issues over the past few years. “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, said in a statement. She was by his side when he died. In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.
Disney+ has been revamping the shows it offers. In March, it introduced content rated TV-MA, deviating from its usual family-friendly material. Now, it’s leveling up again. The company announced that both the “Deadpool” movies and “Logan” will soon be available to stream on Disney+. All three movies are R-rated, full of sexual material, gore and profanity.
