West Hartford police probe People’s Bank robbery at Stop & Shop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven teenager was arrested on Friday for a federal criminal complaint charging him with carjacking. According to the Department of Justice, 18-year-old Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker of New Haven met with a woman who was selling her car on Facebook Marketplace on July 7. He met the victim on Thompson Street in Bridgeport and test drove her car. After the test drive, the victim reported that Ortiz-Tucker reached into a black fanny pack-style pouch over his shoulder and pulled out a 9mm handgun, pointing it at her.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO