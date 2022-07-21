ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

West Hartford police probe People’s Bank robbery at Stop & Shop

By Peter Yankowski
milfordmirror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating the robbery of a People’s Bank branch inside a Stop & Shop Wednesday afternoon. West Hartford Police were notified...

www.milfordmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Silver Alert: 17-year-old Waterbury boy missing, could be in Bridgeport: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Police issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Kyzhon Blanc, who ran away from home Sunday morning. Police believe he arranged a pick-up from a white sedan to New Britain after leaving his house. Police are not considering this as a potential abduction, but as a runaway. Blanc was originally at a CT Junior Republic facility in Waterbury on Prospect St.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

State police make multiple reckless driving arrests

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have received numerous complaints of reckless driving and behavior in commuter parking lots from North Stonington residents, and responded by making multiple arrests on Saturday. Troopers converged on two separate meetups, which are known to consist of about 75 vehicles and over 100 people and took enforcement […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford’s Main St. experiences second shooting within 18 hours

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Hartford’s Main Street was home to another shooting, marking the second such incident in 18 hours. Hartford police said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 2:27 a.m. at 3229 Main Street. Police said they found evidence of gunfire upon arrival. A call to dispatch from a nearby hospital informed […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#People S Bank#The Stop Shop#Connecticut Stop Shop
WTNH

New Haven teen charged with armed carjacking

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven teenager was arrested on Friday for a federal criminal complaint charging him with carjacking. According to the Department of Justice, 18-year-old Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker of New Haven met with a woman who was selling her car on Facebook Marketplace on July 7. He met the victim on Thompson Street in Bridgeport and test drove her car. After the test drive, the victim reported that Ortiz-Tucker reached into a black fanny pack-style pouch over his shoulder and pulled out a 9mm handgun, pointing it at her.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two people shot overnight in Hartford

Caitlin Francis and Lorin Richardson have the news and weather for the morning of July 25, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for potential strong storms. TRENDING NOW: Kittens in a basket, hawks take a bath, dog and girl take a drink. Updated: 4 hours ago. Westbrook kittens in a...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

I-91 North crash closes three lanes in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Three lanes on I-91 North in Windsor were closed for a rollover car accident just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. State police responded along with emergency medical services. The extent of any injuries is unknown as of publication. Stay with News 8 for more updates...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Hartford man shot multiple times, expected to survive: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police responded to a shots fired call that left a man with multiple gunshots wounds, officials said. Upon arrival at 345 Main St. at around 9 a.m., police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he is now in […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Shot During Carjacking In Hamden, Police Say

A Connecticut man was shot multiple times during a carjacking. The New Haven County incident took place in Hamden on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue around 6 a.m., Thursday, July 21. Officers responding to a report of shots fired, located a victim with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. The...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Shooting Leaves Man, 18, Dead, Cops Say

An 18-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street. The incident took place in Waterbury just after midnight on Thursday, July 21 on Willow Street. The man was found when Waterbury Police officers responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Willow Street, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Middletown DUI crash causes multi-car crashes on I-91

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A DUI car crash led to several other cars crashing on I-91 in Middletown Friday, Connecticut State Police said. State police responded to I-91 northbound just ahead of Exit 20 around 12:40 p.m. for a car that drove off the left shoulder and collided with a metal beam guard rail. The […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Officer Makes Special Delivery to Hamden Student

If you're a young kid and a police officer knocks on your door, you typically think you're in trouble, right? That's how it went for one kid, only the surprise visit from a Hamden police officer wasn't what he thought it was. A hesitant 11-year-old named Majesty Whittaker answered the...
WTNH

CT Transit bus radiator bursts in Hamden leaving three injured

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A CT Transit bus’s radiator burst in Hamden on Thursday, injuring three people. According to Hamden police, there was a mechanical failure on a CT Transit bus while traveling between Whitney Avenue and Davis Street. A radiator burst and sprayed coolant on three people, causing burns, police said. While two refused […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Deep River man who pushed boy off bike charged in separate incident

(WFSB) - A Deep River man who shoved an 11-year-old boy off his bike was back in court on new charges. James Chapman is now being accused of threatening his girlfriend’s parents. Chapman had been released on the first incident, when he allegedly pushed the child off his bike.
WTNH

Man arrested for shooting fake gun while driving on I-91

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after shooting pellets from a fake gun outside of his car window while driving on I-91 in Cromwell on Wednesday. Connecticut State Police responded to a call from a driver on I-91 north around 10 a.m., claiming that another driver in a gray Toyota Prius shot orange […]
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Man points his firearm at a woman driving in Plainfield: police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield police arrested a man for pointing a firearm at a woman while they were both driving down Sterling Hill Road on Thursday. A woman called Plainfield police late Thursday afternoon, claiming that while she had been driving down Sterling Hill Road a man aimed a firearm at her from inside […]
PLAINFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy