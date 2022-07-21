ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOD brings STEM camp to Shreveport. Here's how to get your children involved

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Students from all over the Shreveport-Bossier area have been learning the importance of STEM these past couple of weeks while STEM Global Action hosted their DoDSTEM.

DoDStem is a four week summer camp that exposes students from 3rd to 8th grade on the world of science, technology, engineering and math. Each week students engage in different aspects of STEM.

Pat Pachariyanone a student at DoDStem said that his favorite experience during the camp was making the elephant toothpaste. He said it was his favorite experiment, because it "exploded."

This summer program came to Shreveport because of its rich history with Barksdale Air Force Base.

DoDSTEM is funded by the Department of Defense. "Thanks to the Department of Defense, we are able to provide our DoDSTEM summer camps to military-connected communities and military families," said Casey F. McGeeDirector of Communications for STEM NOLA.

"The Department of Defense is the largest employer of STEM employees in this country," said Dr. Calvin Mackie, CEO for STEM Global Action. "We have to make sure that we have as many Americans as possible not only exposed to STEM, but willing to pursue STEM as a career."

DoDStem has one more week of camp and will be introducing students to technology, allowing them to build their own robots.

If you are interested in the technology week (July 25-28), visit stemnola.com to register. DoDSTEM camp session is free with a $50 registration fee per session that will be returned to those with perfect attendance.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

