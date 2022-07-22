ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: All-Star Game MVP Pushing for World Series Matchup Against LA

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago
The All-Star Game is the ultimate celebration of baseball. There's too many feel good moments to count from Tuesday's Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium. One that definitely stands out, much to the chagrin of first time Dodgers All-Star Tony Gonsolin, is Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton's two-run moonshot to the left field pavilion.

Stanton's blast tied the game at 2-2. Gonsolin stayed in the game and Byron Buxton, the very next batter, hit a solo shot to give the American League All-Stars the lead for good. The AL won their ninth-consecutive All-Star Game 3-2.

After the game, Stanton, who played his high school ball at Notre Dame High (Sherman Oaks, CA), discussed the possibility of his Yankees meeting the Dodgers in the World Series.

“On paper it’s lined up that way for a few years. Now both sides need to take care of business and get it done. If that’s how it ends up, cool. But you’re not coming in here just enjoying playing here if that’s the case. We’re going to try to win.”

The Yankees currently own the best record in baseball (64-29) and the best run differential (+198). They're currently on pace for 111 regular seasons and have been nothing short of a juggernaut. Playing in the loaded AL East is a challenge, but those damn Yankees are 43-24 in games against opponents over .500.

The Dodgers (60-30) are just two and a half games back of New York for the best record in the majors.

To Stanton's point, analysts have predicted a Dodgers-Yankees World Series time and time again in recent seasons.

This might very well be the year it happens.

Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
Yardbarker

Potential Braves trade package for Luis Castillo

I don’t see the Braves being in the market for starting pitching. This is the best rotation they’ve had in years, and Anthopoulos hasn’t been aggressive in seeking rotation help in previous seasons. Starting pitching is just so expensive at the trade deadline, and it will be even pricier this year — in terms of prospects — because there are such few sellers.
MLB
