Los Angeles, CA

Blows thrown, crutches swung during brawl in Santee Alley

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 3 days ago

DOWNTOWN, LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Fists were flying, hair was yanked, and crutches swung during a brawl in the Fashion District's Santee Alley on Saturday.

"Yeah it was pretty bad honestly," said Santee Alley worker Citalay.

Citalay did not want to share her last name but had a front-row seat to the melee from her shop when the chaos erupted over the weekend. She watched in stunned disbelief as screaming and swearing filled the alley famous for knock-off purses and pseudo- designer clothing.

"That's when I started recording because I was really confused," she said.

Several workers said the brawl began with a store clerk and a customer who believed he was racially profiled.

"I was just in shock because this was like the first time I've ever seen something like that," Citalay said.

She said that police arrived after a man unloaded pepper spray and cleared the crowd. The Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm that officers responded, but several store managers and the Business Improvement District's executive director said there is an ongoing investigation.

Several workers worried that the incident would only strengthen the perception of Santee Alley as a sketchy neighborhood adjacent to Skid Row and drive away not only locals but also tourists.

"There's security now, so I feel like that hopefully it gets better," Citalay said.

Los Angeles, CA
