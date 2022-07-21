World Series of Birding takes flight

Ariel Helwani, with HBO Real Sports, joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss his new feature on the World Series of Birding, a bird watching competition, which takes place in New Jersey.

“The competition starts at midnight Friday, and goes all the way to midnight Saturday, 24 straight hours. They start in Northern New Jersey, and they go all the way to the South, it’s about a three and a half hour drive. The goal is to find as many species as possible. You can either see them, or hear them,” Helwani explained.

Later he commented, “It’s unbelievable, I’ve never seen anything like it. This years winner identified 205 species of birds. Incredible!”

