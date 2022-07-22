Rock County Fair to expand its veterans appreciation day with pre-concert honor, fundraiser

JANESVILLE

When Rock County Vietnam War veteran William “Billy” Hamilton returned home at the San Francisco airport in 1969, the reception he received wasn’t much of a homecoming.

The 2nd Class Petty Officer who served in three combat tours arrived back on American soil to war protesters who threw used baby diapers at him, he and his caregiver Natalie Kampa told The Gazette earlier this week, to the point where his Navy uniform was unrecognizable.

Hamilton and other area former military service members will get a chance at a second homecoming with the new Veterans Appreciation Day at the Rock County 4-H Fair next week. On Thursday, July 28, the fair will honor five veterans before the Craig Morgan concert at 8 p.m. at the grandstand.

The Rock County 4-H Fair runs Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31 at the fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville.

“(This) means a lot to me, because I never was recognized when I came back from Vietnam,” Hamilton said. “You know, they spit on us and called us baby killers and so forth, so not a very good welcome when I came back.”

An idea

The Rock County Fair Board came up with the idea to honor local veterans this year as they were booking Morgan, a country singer and a U.S. Army veteran who served on active duty and in the reserves for 17 years.

Fair Board Director Abbey Gasser said the recognition ties nicely with Morgan’s performance, as the singer is a supporter of veterans. And while the fair has had Veterans Days in the past, it has never been to the extent of featuring local service members, Gasser said.

The fair board received 18 veterans’ nominations and selected five to be featured.

“It was hard, because we wanted all 18 of them. We would have put up there if we could have made that work,” Gasser said. “We essentially had a committee and everybody picked their top five and there was a group that came to the top pretty quickly. These are people who have received Purple Hearts.”

A day of thanks

Ralph “R.K.” Mitby is also one of those five.

For years, Mitby was a regular at the fair—often, in fact. the first face fairgoers saw.

Mitby volunteered for two decades as a ticket seller, following in the footsteps of his father, who also gave his time to the fair working in the concession stand. Mitby began volunteering for the fair while working as a middle and high school counselor for the Milton School District, a job he started shortly after coming home from serving in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy.

He is a two-time Purple Heart awardee who was drafted into the Army after applying for the Peace Corps, but his clearance to serve in the Corps came too late.

“There’s many, many others that could be recognized, and it’s just nice to be able to represent a lot of a lot of veterans,” Mitby said. “There’s a lot of individuals that gave everything that they had.”

In addition to the pre-concert recognition, the fair will hang a banner that people can take photos in front of and win a contest. VFW Post No. 1621 will bring its color guard and the National Guard will bring some of its equipment to display.

The Edgerton Community Outreach group will also conduct a 50/50 raffle that day, with proceeds going toward its $2 million transitional housing project for veterans. And veterans will receive free admission to the fair any day with a valid ID.

Fair info.

The 2022 fair will otherwise mostly look similar to prior years, with judging of more than 7,000 4-H and FFA projects entered by more than 1,000 exhibitors. There will be carnival rides, food and music.

This year, there will also be a new bingo tent open each night of the fair. Regular round winners will receive cash prizes and family round winners will receive door prizes. Most of the door prizes will be Rock County Fair-branded items, Fair Board Director Abbey Gasser said.

“I’m kind of hoping the livestock barns just empty and (the exhibitors) come to bingo,” Gssser said.

There will be a daily grandstand event, including a family outdoor movie night showing of “Sing 2” on Tuesday, July 26 at dusk; country music singer Craig Morgan at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28; and Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

The fair will also offer a limited number of Mega Passes for both admission and unlimited carnival rides, valid every day of the fair, Gasser said. For one person, the $110 Mega Pass is a 50% discount off the normal price of fairgrounds admission and a carnival pass, or a savings of $40 a day.

The fair is also offering a $20 per-person Friday admission and carnival ride combo ticket, which Gasser said was “extremely successful” last year.

And Tuesday is Family Day, with adult 2-for-1 price tickets. Family Day will include “Touch a Truck” at 3 p.m. where kids can explore construction equipment, firetrucks and farm machinery, and the outdoor movie at the grandstand at dusk.