If you watched a certain Tom Hoge birdie putt from the first round of the 3M Open Thursday with no other context, you might not be able to tell. When Hoge stepped onto the 586-yard 18th hole (his 9th of the day) at TPC Twin Cities, his scorecard was clean, nary a square in sight. Then he reached the green in two. After lagging his 38-footer to about four feet, Hoge was thinking 4. With five other birds on his scorecard, another at 18 would ultimately have given him a tie for the lead at six under with Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im at the end of the first round.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO