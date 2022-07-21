Patriots announce titles for 2022 coaching staff, won't have OC or DC

The New England Patriots will begin the 2022 season without a titled offensive or defensive coordinator on staff.

The organization will instead delegate responsibilities according to position. Joe Judge is the offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach. Matt Patricia will take on the role of senior football advisor, as well as work with the offensive line, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo will take on the duties of coaching the linebackers.

This news is just another piece in a barrage of changes the Patriots have made this offseason. Josh McDaniels departure to Las Vegas was perhaps one of the bigger ones. Now, New England will elect take care of offensive duties in-house.

Mayo has spent the last three seasons as the inside linebackers coach for the Patriots. The younger Belichick has been the outside linebackers coach since the 2020 season.

New England will have a chance to explore fresh ideas in what is a different-looking staff from last season.