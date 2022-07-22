ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon and Tonight Thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon across Southern New England, with another period of thunderstorms late this afternoon to early tonight. Some thunderstorms may become strong to severe, producing gusty to damaging straight line wind gusts and torrential rainfall, though a brief tornado is possible as well. While flooding is not expected to be a significant risk, localized flooding is possible in urban and poor drainage areas. The period of greatest thunderstorm risk is approximately from noon to 10 PM this evening, potentially impacting commuters into the late afternoon commute. If threatening weather approaches, be prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy building. Have multiple ways to receive later statements and possible warnings. Stay tuned to local television and media outlets for the latest on this developing weather situation.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 100. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks and Eastern Chester. In New Jersey, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot conditions will continue through Monday and it will turn more humid tonight and Monday. Despite air temperatures Monday forecast to be several degrees lower than Sunday, it will be more humid. In addition, it will be very warm again tonight with the highly urbanized areas such as Center City Philadelphia not dropping below 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be arriving Monday afternoon and will bring significant relief for Monday night and Tuesday.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy