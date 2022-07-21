ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer among early arrivals to training camp

By Danny Jaillet
 3 days ago
Several New England Patriots players are reporting to training camp early before practices get underway. Quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer are part of the first arrivals, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The pair will also join fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe at camp.

This allows the quarterback position to get a headstart before camp begins next week. Jones is looking to build off a strong 2021 season. He passed for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Now, he will have a chance to work with new weapons at the wide receiver position in addition to other moves made on that side of the football.

Jones has also worked on his physique over the course of this offseason. He heads into training camp slimmer than before.

He will undoubtedly lead the charge offensively. With the AFC East getting crowded, the former Alabama star will have to be on top of his game.

